Disney Park Now an Emergency Scene: Firetrucks, Police, First Responders Swarm as Thousands Watch

Today, one Disney park was taken over by every medical vehicle imaginable, from firetrucks to ambulances to police and more, as the beloved Main Street, U.S.A., shut down entirely with thousands surrounding the area nearby.

When you visit a Disney park during the Halloween season, you typically will expect to see Halloween decor throughout the park, and perhaps some spooky touches to the daily operations. For example, during Halloween at Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Park adds a fall parade called Mickey’s Halloween Celebration that celebrates both the haunted aspect of the fall season, as well as the Thanksgiving holiday and the changing of the season.

Plus, ghosts take over the theme park as statues are added down Main Street, U.S.A., with scarecrows filling Frontierland!

At Walt Disney World, while there is decor at Magic Kingdom, the specials haunting begin during the extra-ticketed Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party event

Then, as things get chillier in the air and the Christmas holiday season begins, we see the theme parks once again transform and acknowledge the holiday in full form.

That being said, it is not only the major holidays that get special attention at the Disney parks, but the smaller ones as well.

Today marks the official date of World Safety Day for Health at Work. While the holiday won’t get you a day off of work on April 28, it is a day to spread awareness of workplace safety while acknowledging our first responders who are there to keep us safe.

The concept of Safety Day originated with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2003 and has since evolved into a worldwide observance. This significant event aims to advocate for the prevention of work-related accidents among individuals and organizations.

In June 2022, the International Labour Conference (ILC) made a decision to incorporate ‘a safe and healthy working environment’ into the ILO’s framework of fundamental principles and rights at work, as reported by the ILO.

In order to celebrate, Disneyland Paris decided to start their very-own original World Safety Day parade at Disneyland Park.

Disney guests InsideDlpCastle shared some of the parade, as we can see a mix of safety vehicles alongside Disney characters such as Zootopia’s Nick Wilde (who plays a cop in the film) and character floats to make up the World Safety Day parade.

It’s Nick who closes this Pre-Parade for the World Day for Safety and Health at Work! 🚒

🚨C'est Nick qui cloture cette Pre-Parade de la journée mondiale de la sécurité et de la santé au travail !🚒 pic.twitter.com/np0cNd9uM6 — InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle) April 28, 2024

This parade is not something that is being conducted at the other Disney parks today, making it unique to Disneyland Paris. It is also the only day of the year in which guests need not panic at a firetruck blazing down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. The last time we saw a fire truck doing just that in a non-parade format was a few years ago at Disney World when Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom had a small bushfire.

It was stated that a cigarette butt is what started that fire. Smoking is now prohibited in the American Disney theme parks. However, there are designated areas in Disneyland Paris.

InsideDlpCastle also shared Judy Hopps cruising down Main Street, U.S.A., alongside a police officer.

🚨 Today is World Day for Safety and Health at Work! Today all professions in these fields are represented at

@DisneylandParis 🚑 .. 🚒

🚨Aujourd'hui c'est la journée mondiale de la sécurité et de la santé au travail ! Aujourd'hui tous les métiers de ces domaines sont représentés à @DisneylandParis 🚑..🚒 pic.twitter.com/rFeoRcmLL7 — InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle) April 28, 2024

Thanks to DLP Report, we also got to see the dogs from the Disneyland Paris K9 Patrol Unit on display.

⛑️ The working pups from the Disneyland Paris K9 patrol on today’s #WorldSafetyDay parade 🐾

⛑️ The working pups from the Disneyland Paris K9 patrol on today’s #WorldSafetyDay parade 🐾 pic.twitter.com/MC3eXdJWnV — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 28, 2024

While the World Safety Day parade is seemingly going well for Disneyland Paris, the theme park’s main parade, A Million Splashes of Colour, has been having a tough time.

For the past four days now, the show has been having issues with its third float, which holds Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Miguel, and Pinocchio. While the previous three days had the float cut out entirely, today, we saw the float re-emerge during the first showing of the parade, with the show stops put back into place as well.

Then, the following parade went back to the previous issues, removing the float, and the show stopped from the parade as it returned to its “b-mode” version of the spectacle.

With the Olympics being hosted in Paris this summer and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World) being under such massive amounts of construction, Disneyland Park must be ready to operate smoothly for the influx of tourists and guests that are expected to arrive in Paris in droves of hundreds of thousands.

With capacity issues having been a problem during the 2023 summer as well as the recent Easter weekend and technical issues interrupting the parade, Disneyland Paris will have to work out all kinks before July rolls around, as it is very likely that guests will hop onto the RER train and get off at Marne-la-Vallée Chessy to check out the European Disney park.

Do you think that Disney World should have also done a special World Safety Day parade, being the largest Disney resort in the world?