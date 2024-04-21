“Woke” Allegations Hit ‘Stranger Things’, Fans Call For Total Boycott

Even as Stranger Things approaches its fifth and final season, some fans aren’t happy with certain aspects of the show.

Stranger Things burst onto the scene as a nostalgic homage to 80s pop culture, blending elements of science fiction, horror, and coming-of-age drama. The franchise’s impact on popular culture has been immense.

From its iconic synth-heavy soundtrack to its references to beloved movies like E.T. (1982) and The Goonies (1985), Stranger Things tapped into a collective nostalgia for the 1980s, appealing not only to older audiences who grew up during that era but also to younger viewers who were drawn to its timeless themes of friendship and adventure.

The show’s retro aesthetic, coupled with its supernatural elements and mystery-laden plotlines, helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded television landscape.

Netflix’s release model played a significant role in the success of Stranger Things. By dropping entire seasons at once, the streaming service fueled binge-watching culture, allowing fans to consume the show at their own pace and generating buzz and excitement around each new installment.

The series became a cultural phenomenon, spawning memes, merchandise, and even an augmented reality mobile game. Its ensemble cast, including breakout performances from young actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, became instant fan favorites and catapulted them to stardom.

Stranger Things faces “woke” allegations, boycott

As Stranger Things prepares to enter its fifth and final season, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. The announcement that production has officially started filming has only added to the excitement. However, that doesn’t mean that everything is going perfectly for the series.

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent commentary on leaving poor service reviews has sparked discourse on the internet, with reactions ranging from admiration to criticism. In an interview on the “Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware” podcast, the Stranger Things star candidly shared her experiences and rationale behind her actions, leading some to label her as a “Karen,” a term often used to describe entitled or demanding individuals.

Brown explained her perspective, emphasizing the importance of receiving what was ordered and expressing her frustration when expectations weren’t met. She recounted instances where she felt compelled to leave negative reviews, such as receiving incorrect orders or encountering unhelpful store employees. Brown’s willingness to speak out about her experiences reflects her assertive nature and desire for accountability.

When asked if she identified as a “Karen,” Brown humorously acknowledged the label, dubbing herself a “woke Karen.” Despite the divisive reactions on social media, with some praising her honesty and others criticizing her approach, Brown remained steadfast in her belief that constructive feedback is essential for improvement.

“I’m a Karen. … I’m a very woke Karen. I’m a woke Karen. But I definitely, you know, I do think it’s important to know where you got — where you went wrong and always room for improvement,” she said.

While some applauded Brown for speaking her mind and holding businesses accountable, others questioned the significance of her grievances and criticized her for potentially jeopardizing workers’ livelihoods. The mixed reactions underscored the complexities of navigating public scrutiny and the varying interpretations of entitlement and advocacy.

As Fox News reports, there were multiple fans who were not happy with her comments.

“Knew there was something off about you, and reading how you are to staff at restaurants is sad,” one fan said. “There is a way to do things as a server. Maybe if you had to work a real job you would understand.” “I’m repulsed. the examples she gave are so trivial and you’re gonna get someone in trouble at their job, threaten their livelihood, because they were a little annoying? maybe they’re going through something, calm down,” another user shared.

Of course, this comes on the heels of many fans who have called for a “boycott” of Stranger Things for another reason: Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the popular television show. Noah Schnapp has been open about his beliefs in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has led many on the other side of the aisle to turn against the show and call for him to be fired.

ANOTHER REASON TO BOYCOTT STRANGER THINGS DO NOT WATCH STRANGER THINGS BOYCOTT BOYCOTT BOYCOTT https://t.co/NPa23LzWAt — una (@readbyuna) January 17, 2024

Another fan even called out Millie Bobby Brown and said that fans should “not be defending her.”

i’ve been so sick of y’all defending millie bobby brown… zionist fiancé, zionist best friend, saying she’d love to visit israel, refusing to speak about palestine despite being a UNICEF ambassador, and now this. boycott stranger things and stop supporting her zionist ass too https://t.co/c0n1QE2hqs pic.twitter.com/pNGWc4WHcp — . (@bisexualgrandes) January 23, 2024

Despite the backlash that some Stranger Things stars have received, the overwhelming reaction to the drama series’ final season remains positive. Many insiders believe that when the season debuts on Netflix, likely in late 2025, it will record some of the highest numbers in the streaming platform’s history.

Just recently, Millie Bobby Brown sat down with Vanity Fair and took a look back at some of her classic scenes, giving fans a look at her thought process behind some of the iconic moments from Stranger Things.

What do you think about the final season of Stranger Things? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!