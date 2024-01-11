‘Stranger Things’ Replacement Developed, Joins Rare Club

Stranger Things has its replacement, and things are looking clearer for Netflix.

As fans eagerly anticipate the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the excitement is growing, even if they know that they’ll have to wait a while to see it released on Netflix.

The show has consistently delivered thrilling and suspenseful storytelling, and the prospect of how the Duffer Brothers will conclude the series has fans buzzing with anticipation. With production now officially underway, fans can’t help but speculate about the fate of their favorite characters and what new mysteries will unfold in the town of Hawkins.

But what about the future of Netflix once Stranger Things is no longer the flag-bearer? The answer lies in a bit of a darker realm with a show headed up by Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton. Of course, we’re talking about Wednesday.

The first season of Wednesday saw success that, really, has not been achieved anywhere else. The show brought in 341.2 million hours in the first five days of its release, nabbing a Nielsen streaming record as the second-biggest premiere in the history of streaming. It only stands behind Stranger Things Season 4, which is good company.

Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday Season 2 is expected to begin filming this spring in Ireland and, as the show is expected to become the company’s replacement for Stranger Things once the show ends, it has joined yet another rare club.

Wednesday is now just one of a handful of Netflix titles to get a physical release. These releases are only done when the popularity of a show or movie grows exponentially, and there are demands for physical copies. Wednesday on Blu-ray and DVD March 26, which you can pre-order here.

This is just another development from Netflix that proves how much stock the company is putting into the show moving forward.

What is the future of the Stranger Things franchise?

Stranger Things has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling mix of supernatural elements, ’80s nostalgia, and a talented ensemble cast.

The show, created by the Duffer Brothers, has seen its young actors grow up on screen, becoming beloved figures in the entertainment industry. The core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, has garnered widespread acclaim for their performances. Their chemistry on and off-screen has played a significant role in the show’s success, making fans deeply attached to their characters and their journeys.

With Stranger Things Season 5 being the final season of the television drama series, many fans have wondered what might be next for the franchise.

The Duffer Brothers have hinted at potential spinoffs in the future, but they also confirmed that this season will be the last time that we see the ensemble cast. If there is a spinoff series, it will come with new characters and new storylines.

While we don’t have confirmation on when these spinoffs might be developed, it stands to reason that Netflix will work with the Duffer Brothers to get another Stranger Things show going after Season 5 is released. Right now, the expectation is that Season 5 will likely not be released until 2025, but this is just speculation and has not been confirmed by Netflix.

If you can’t get enough Stranger Things, you might want to take a trip over to London, where you can see the all-new stage play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which serves as a prequel to the beloved Netflix series.

What do you think Stranger Things Season 5 will entail? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!