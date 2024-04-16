Florida’s New Law Sends Shockwaves Through Disney World: What Guests Need to Know

A new Florida law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis will assist in fortifying safety measures at Walt Disney World Resort.

New Law Will Assist in Keeping Disney World Guests Safer

Governor Ron DeSantis has taken proactive steps in combating the opioid epidemic in Florida by signing two pivotal bills into law. The governor signed Senate Bill 718 and Senate Bill 66 during a news conference held at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development Center in Sanford on Monday morning.

Senate Bill 718 introduces measures aimed at holding accountable individuals who unlawfully possess certain controlled substances and recklessly expose first responders to these substances, resulting in overdose or severe bodily harm.

Additionally, the bill expands protections for individuals acting in good faith when seeking medical assistance for someone experiencing or suspected of experiencing an alcohol or drug-related overdose. Under the new law, such individuals are shielded from arrest, charges, prosecution, or penalization for their actions.

How the New Law Will Help Keep WDW Safer

The new law regarding opioids in Florida will indirectly contribute to fortifying the safety of Disney World and its guests by addressing the broader opioid epidemic in the state.

By criminalizing the reckless exposure of first responders to controlled substances and expanding protections for individuals seeking medical assistance for drug-related emergencies, the law aims to mitigate the risks associated with opioid abuse and overdose. This, in turn, can help create a safer environment within the broader community and tourist destinations like Disney World.

By reducing the prevalence of opioid-related incidents and ensuring prompt medical assistance in cases of overdose, the law contributes to a more secure and responsive healthcare infrastructure, ultimately benefiting the well-being of Disney World guests and visitors to the state as a whole.

The new law directly impacts Walt Disney World Parks by enhancing safety measures within the surrounding community, ultimately contributing to park guests’ overall safety and well-being. While the law itself may not have specific provisions tailored exclusively to Disney World, its broader implications for combatting the opioid epidemic in Florida have a ripple effect on the region’s safety landscape.

By cracking down on the reckless exposure of first responders to controlled substances and expanding protections for individuals seeking medical assistance for drug-related emergencies, the law helps create a safer environment within the vicinity of Disney World.

This, in turn, can bolster the perception of safety among park visitors and reassure them of Disney’s commitment to maintaining a secure and welcoming atmosphere.