Disney World Sets Closing Date for 25-Year-Old Attraction as Major Overhaul to Commence

Walt Disney World Resort announced the official closing date for a 25-year-old attraction that will receive a major overhaul and a significant facelift.

Disney EPCOT Test Track Closing Date Announced

Disney has unveiled plans to revitalize Test Track, a beloved attraction at EPCOT, signaling its closure on June 17, 2024. The forthcoming refurbishment aims to introduce an updated iteration of the popular thrill ride, promising an enhanced experience for visitors.

NEW: Test Track at EPCOT will close June 17 to be reimagined. Here’s a look at new concept art: pic.twitter.com/htWrVre604 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 5, 2024

Concept art released by Disney offers a glimpse into the transformation, showcasing a redesigned entrance marquee and removing the overhead entrance area canopy to unveil a more contemporary arrival space. Notably, the outdoor track is depicted to remain open, retaining its existing form without enclosure.

Drawing inspiration from EPCOT’s rich history, Imagineers collaborating with Chevrolet teams are delving into the archives of the original World of Motion attraction to infuse the revamped Test Track with renewed optimism. While specific details regarding the ride experience are scarce, Disney has shared tantalizing concept art hinting at a potential shift towards the electric vehicle (EV) era.

The current iteration of Test Track, which debuted in December 2012 under Chevrolet’s sponsorship, is slated for an overdue refresh. As the transformation takes shape, enthusiasts are advised that the final opportunity to experience the current version of Test Track will be on June 16, 2024.

Explore the Thrills of Test Track at EPCOT’s Future World East. Test Track, a renowned attraction in EPCOT’s Future World East, offers an exhilarating journey into vehicle design and testing. As riders embark on this five-minute adventure, they are immersed in a dynamic experience that reaches up to 65 miles per hour.

The excitement begins at the Chevrolet Design Center, where guests can craft their vehicles. Every design choice made here impacts the car’s efficiency, responsiveness, capability, and power, providing a firsthand glimpse into the intricacies of automotive engineering.

Once the design phase is complete, riders hop into a six-passenger “SIM Car” and navigate the pavilion’s winding circuit. This thrilling course features rough terrain, obstacles, straightaways, switchbacks, curves, and hills, offering a comprehensive test of the vehicle’s performance.

After each exhilarating ride, participants can review their vehicle’s performance on the scoreboard, adding an element of competition and excitement to the experience.

Test Track is a testament to innovation and excitement, inviting visitors to explore the fascinating world of automotive design and testing in the heart of EPCOT.