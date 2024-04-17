Guest Forced to Sit in “Bodily Fluid Explosion” on Disney Coaster

Just one year after TRON Lightcycle / Run opened at Magic Kingdom Park, multiple guest reports suggest that Walt Disney World Resort isn’t properly caring for its newest roller coaster.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is the second attraction of its kind but the first in the United States. The original Tron Lightcycle Power Run opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016, seven years before Magic Kingdom Park’s version. It still requires a Virtual Queue reservation or Individual Lightning Lane selection to ride, so keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app for openings!

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory. TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.”

Days ago, Inside the Magic reported that rust was spotted on multiple outdoor support beams for the TRON (1982) roller coaster. Now, Disney Park guests allege that Walt Disney World Resort is neglecting the Lightcycles.

“Tron’s light cycles are looking real beat up,” Redditor u/No-Commercial4099 began. “Didn’t grab a picture but a year in and they could already use a replacement.”

Other recent Walt Disney World Resort guests confirmed the change.

“They’re very poorly designed,” said u/thethurstonhowell. “Both in comfort and the finish. The shiny finish is scratched to H*LL where people’s feet go. Why is this not kickplate material?”

“Your body makes a huge amount of contact with them too so they get more wear than just a normal coaster you sit on,” u/basssdrop replied. “Also they are difficult to get in and out of so there’s a lot of accidental kicking, dragging etc. with your feet.”

One guest claimed the ride was so worn down that a Disney cast member overlooked a biohazard on the seat and directed them to sit there.

“Stuff seemed to be peeling off of the seats and I had the added bonus of almost getting on a light cycle that someone had some kind of explosion of an unknown bodily fluid all over that the [cast members] had missed,” u/Professional-Leg-416 recalled. “Thankfully I saw before I got on.”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced a future TRON Lightcycle / Run refurbishment. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the ride and other happenings across the Disney parks worldwide!

Have you noticed wear-and-tear on any attractions at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your observations with Inside the Magic in the comments.