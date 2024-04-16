Netflix Verdict: Streamer Drops ‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Amid Official Policy Change

Netflix is no longer teaming up with Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown iconically rose to fame years ago after her debut season of Stranger Things. If you have even heard of the series, you likely know that the 80’s-based thriller/drama takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, and follows the story of Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) escape from a national lab that was studying her telekinetic abilities. Long story short, she ends up becoming friends with a group of young boys who end up helping her defeat the evil lurking that live in the Upside Down, a parallel universe in which she unlocked that is determined to ruin the human world.

Most recently, however, Brown was not seen as the buzz cut baddie on Netflix, but the long-haired princess who would survive a ruthless dragon. Unlike other series and movies that Brown has starred in, Damsel was a film in which Brown had to take on a majority of the scenes alone, as this was not an ensemble film, but a movie that placed Brown at the dead center of the plot.

“She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved,” Brown told Netflix. “She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

The film, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, quickly took to the top 10 list for movies once it debuted last month and was a hit. While it was not as successful as Stranger Things, the appeal that Brown holds, plus the multi-year hiatus that the show has taken, leaves many of her fans wanting and willing to see whatever she appears in next.

Well, Netflix has now confirmed that they are done using their secret weapon, as they have rejected Brown’s next project.

Just recently, on April 1st, Dan Lin assumed the role of Netflix’s new film chief, wasting no time in initiating transformations. He implemented staff changes by letting go of approximately 15 individuals from the creative film executive team, including a vice president and two directors. (Netflix’s film department encompasses about 150 staff members.)

Lin restructured the film department according to genre rather than budgetary levels. Furthermore, he signaled a shift in Netflix’s approach, indicating that the platform is moving away from solely focusing on high-budget action films featuring major movie stars like The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, or Red Notice featuring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson.

Because of this, they turned down a project starring Brown, as stated by Film Updates.

Netflix’s new mandate is reportedly to “improve the quality of movies and produce a wider spectrum of films… [that are not just] expensive action flicks featuring big movie stars.” The streamer recently declined to bid on the rights to a short-story that Millie Bobby Brown was attached to. The actor has worked with the company on five different projects before.

Netflix’s new mandate is reportedly to “improve the quality of movies and produce a wider spectrum of films… [that are not just] expensive action flicks featuring big movie stars.” The streamer recently declined to bid on the rights to a short-story that Millie Bobby Brown was… pic.twitter.com/r6B5nrtsbv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 15, 2024

While it seemed that Millie had Netflix in the palm of her hand, it appears that the young actress does not.

Millie Bobby Brown has also made it well known that she is ready to leave Eleven behind.

El Pais has reported that “The actress is doing everything she can to make her fame transcend the paranormal happenings in Hawkins, the town in which the series is set.” Millie stated, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.”

Currently, filming for Stranger Things season 5 is underway; however, details about the season’s storyline remain scarce.

One aspect that has been confirmed is the casting of Linda Hamilton, who will portray Eleven in her future self. This revelation is particularly intriguing as it implies a time jump will be incorporated into the storyline. Fans can anticipate the return of familiar faces such as Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley.

The cast members have been effusive in their praise for the scripts and storyline of the production. David Harbour, known for his role as Jim Hopper, has gone as far as suggesting that if fans are dissatisfied with the season, they should initiate a petition, seemingly confident that it will be impossible for anyone to express negative feedback.

As we have shared with the Duffer brothers in the past, this is their take and tease of season 5:

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids. It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it,” Matt shared – before adding, “Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

We do know that filming will wrap in December, so the fifth and final season will likely come out in 2025.

The Duffer brothers told Collider in July 2022 that they have confidence in the show’s ending, which they’ve already planned.

“We do feel good about the ending,” Matt Duffer said. “I was like, okay, I think this ending is not… I’m not super insecure. I’m insecure about a lot of things, but I feel like this ending feels good.”

Ross Duffer told the publication that the final 20 minutes of the series were “locked in.”

Do you want to see more of Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix?