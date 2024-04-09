Marvel Confirms New Avengers Team With Reboot, Going Back to Basics

Marvel has confirmed how they will introduce the new Avengers squad and it involves going back to the basics of superhero storytelling.

It’s been over a decade since Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe officially brought together the Avengers. In 2012, the team of heroes debuted in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers before reappearing together in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). For the latter two, which came at the end of the MCU’s Phase Three and essentially ended the Infinity Saga, many more characters joined the squad to take on the evil threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), but since 2019, there have been no more Avengers movies.

Further down the line, Marvel Studios intends to drop two more Avengers films, including Avengers 5 (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The former was originally called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but following the domestic assault court case of Jonathan Majors–who played Kang Variants in Loki and Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)–Marvel has seemingly changed tactics and will instead focus on a different entity for this fifth entry.

It will be interesting to see how Marvel attacks the future Avengers movies and who the team will consist of. Back in 2012, the Avengers were made up of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). The team grew, of course, over the decade, and now Marvel Comics will bring a whole new team to the fore, focusing on a key component of the superhero genre.

Marvel’s New Avengers

Based on the “Ultimate Marvel” initiative that ran from 2000 through 2015, the Ultimate Universe presents wholly new iterations of fan-favorite Marvel Comics characters. This new wave of alternate Marvel storytelling commenced in late 2023 with Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s “Ultimate Invasion.” Following “Ultimate Invasion” came the “Ultimate Universe” one-shot, and then “Ultimate Spider-Man” from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, “Ultimate Black Panther” from Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli, and “Ultimate X-Men” from Peach Momoko, all of which are ongoing series.

Commencing in June 2024, Marvel Comics will begin its next arc of Ultimates stories with “The Ultimates” from Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. “The series will introduce the all-new superhero team that will usher in the next chapter of bold storytelling within the new Ultimate Universe,” Marvel said in a February press release.

Following Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tony Stark/Iron Lad (who is seemingly destined to become the new Kang the Conqueror), Captain America, Reed Richards/Doctor Doom, Thor, and Lady Sif, “The Ultimates” is set in the world of Earth-6160 where Tony Stark and his team are framed for a terrorist attack orchestrated by the supervillain, The Maker.

Not only does this Ultimate, or alternate Avenger, squad consist of a group of heroes not necessarily seen together, especially in live-action, but Deniz Camp reveals that “The Ultimates” will focus on something important regarding the superhero genre.

“They’re definitely NOT celebrities or rockstars,” the writer told ComicBook. “Just the opposite; their status as outlaws/terrorists means they are under constant threat. It kind of revitalizes the importance of the secret identity; it makes it truly life-or-death.”

The idea of secret identities, a basic component of the genre, has been somewhat lost in the live-action MCU, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker being discovered by his friends early on, as well as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) revealing he’s Iron Man in the first-ever MCU film, for example.

On top of this secret identity focus, Camp and Frigeri will also debut a new version of Ant-Man and the Wasp in the series. When asked about these iterations of the characters, Camp said that he really likes them and that he doesn’t want “to give too much away because that’s a major part of the first issue, getting to know them.” He does promise a “pretty unique take” on the pair, though.

The last time audiences saw Ant-Man and the Wasp in live-action came with the poorly received Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania by director Peyton Reed. The third Ant-Man movie had all the makings of a hit–the return of Paul Rudd as the titular Avenger, a journey to the Quantum Realm, and a beefed-up portrayal of Kang the Conqueror from the now-disgraced actor Jonathan Majors. Majors, who was arrested in New York not long after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently sentenced to probation after avoiding jail time in the domestic assault case.

This reboot of the Ultimates will commence on June 5, 2024, when “The Ultimates #1” appears on shelves.

While a refresh of this universe is happening on the pages of comic books, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is also seemingly gearing up to reboot parts of its struggling MCU. With Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel brings the Merc with a Mouth to Disney’s MCU for the first time and, along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, has all the power to remake the franchise. As Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, sorry “Marvel Jesus,” says in the trailer, the “cinematic universe is about to change forever.”

Following the third Deadpool movie, Marvel will officially debut The Fantastic Four (2025), which is also said to be set in an alternate universe different from the current MCU.

