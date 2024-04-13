Recasting Update: Marvel Addresses Iconic Character’s New Actor in MCU

New footage has directly addressed the recasting of a major Marvel character in the MCU.

The past few years haven’t exactly been great – financially or critically – for Marvel Studios. That’s part of the reason why the studio’s slate is a little emptier than usual for 2024, as Marvel takes the opportunity to refocus its creative vision moving forward.

As a part of this creative rejig, the studio is currently undertaking mass reshoots for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2025). These are said to follow massive rewrites to the script, which have allegedly axed the Serpent Society from the film.

Considering filming is still underway, we expect it’ll be a while before we see any footage from the final movie itself. However, those in attendance at CinemaCon were treated to a glimpse on Thursday, giving them a first look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)’s first solo film, having taken over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Related: Marvel Forced To Recast ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actor

According to Variety, this footage shows the new Captain America saving Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, now President of the United States, from a group of brain-washed assassins. The President also apparently makes a big request of Sam Wilson: “I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.”

This in itself is pretty major – but on another level, so is the fact that Ross appears in the trailer. This is the first time anyone has seen the character portrayed by his new actor, Harrison Ford. He takes over the role following the passing of William Hurt, who played Ross in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Related: Marvel Reportedly Resurrecting Dead Character, Fans React

CinemaCon attendees report that the footage also addresses the character’s recasting by pointing out the difference in appearance between William Hurt and Harrison Ford (by which we mean Ford’s lack of Hurt’s iconic mustache).

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ will address Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from William Hurt. Sam: “I have to admit, I’m still not used to the new look.” Ross: “Me either. They said lose the mustache or lose the election.” pic.twitter.com/Y80040BRcs — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 12, 2024

“I have to admit, I’m still not used to the new look,” Sam apparently tells the President as they come face to face.

Ross then responds, “Me either. They said lose the mustache or lose the election.”

If what Mackie has said about filming with Ford is true, then the actor has taken to playing the Marvel character with his usual breed of enthusiasm. Speaking to Inverse, Mackie claimed that he was so nervous about acting opposite Ford that he forgot his lines on his first day – only for the iconic Star Wars and Indiana Jones star to give him some, um, rousing words of encouragement.

Related: Harrison Ford on Returning to ‘Star Wars’: “I’d Kill Myself”

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie said. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'”

Are you excited to see Ford take over as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America 4? Let us know in the comments!