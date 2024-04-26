Claustrophobic Mishap Reported at Disneyland, “I Wanna Go Home!”

Guests suffered the nightmare of any claustrophobic person, remaining trapped in an hour-long breakdown in one of Disneyland’s newest rides.

Crossing the gates to enter Disneyland Park is one of the most magical experiences anyone could experience, immediately being greeted by the sights, sounds, and smells of Main Street, U.S.A., finding Disney princesses or even Mickey Mouse himself if you’re lucky, and seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle after just a few steps.

Unfortunately, a family recently lived what many would consider a true nightmare during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is quite literally an out-of-this-world experience for the young and the young at heart, even if they’re not fans of George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise. Stepping into the immersive land to be greeted by sights and sounds of droids and spaceships and being able to meet Chewbacca, R2-D2, Din Djarin, Grogu, and more characters from the beloved franchise is enough to send goosebumps down anyone’s spine.

Sadly, a family got goosebumps for an entirely different reason during a recent visit to Galaxy’s Edge as they were trapped inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon during a breakdown for about an hour.

TikTok user @mmaarriissooll recently posted a video with her family trapped inside one of the simulation chambers of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run using a sound that repeatedly said “I wanna go home!” while they waited to be evacuated from the broken down attraction.

While the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit is relatively spacious, spending nearly an hour trapped inside would be a nightmare for many claustrophobic persons. Not for Han Solo and Chewbacca though. Luckily, the guest commented that the reception aboard the intergalactic ship was strong, surely helping her pass the time and share her experience with netizens around the world.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are two of the newest and most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort, both located in Galaxy’s Edge.

The guests did not mention the reason for this lengthy breakdown or the resolution after being evacuated from the popular Star Wars-inspired attraction. However, cast members undoubtedly managed to rescue the family safely and likely provided them with Lightning Lane passes to other attractions to make up for the inconvenience, as is common for similar incidents at Disneyland and Disney World.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has been the stage for an unfortunate incident. Inside the Magic recently reported on a guest suffering a minor injury while riding the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World.

