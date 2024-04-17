How Drew Barrymore Was Convinced E.T. Was Real

By now it is a well-known fact that actress Drew Barrymore was one of the most abused children in all of Hollywood history. The child star started going to clubs with her mother as early as seven, tried cocaine at 12, and checked into rehab before she was even a teenager.

She also had a father who was an abusive alcoholic – and she was aware enough of that fact at age seven, when filming E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, because that is when she asked director Steven Spielberg to be her “real dad.”

He obviously couldn’t answer yes to that question – much as he may have wanted to – but he did eventually agree to be her godfather. Barrymore described Spielberg in a recent interview as “the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure.”

Steven Spielberg Made Sure 7-Year-Old Drew Barrymore Had a Friend in E.T.

Spielberg truly did his best to take care of Barrymore during the short time she was in his care, and that came right down to the task of keeping the Santa-Claus-like magic around E.T. – which even affected how he shot the movie.

One day, he related, he noticed that Barrymore had seen the crew of eight guys working on E.T. Offended at their rude handling of her friend, she marched up to Spielberg and demanded they be kicked out.

“I didn’t want to burst the bubble, so I simply said, ‘It’s okay, E.T. is so special E.T. has eight assistants. I am the director, I only have one.”

Barrymore accepted this, and from then on Spielberg made sure to keep two assistants on hand to operate E.T. even when they weren’t filming, so that Barrymore could have a friend on set. Barrymore would even have lunch with E.T., and tell him secrets.

Spielberg also remained dedicated to shooting the film in order – something normally not done for convenience’s sake, as sets are used and reused at different times – so as not to spoil the magic of the experience for Drew.

She was staying up way past her bedtime, going to places she should have only been hearing about, and living a life at a very tender age that I think robbed her of her childhood…yet I felt very helpless because I wasn’t her dad. I could only kind of be a consigliere to her.

Spielberg also described times that Barrymore would come to set wearing lipstick and he would wipe it off, or times that she stayed at his house on the weekends: He took her to Knott’s Berry Farm, and even bought her a cat to keep at his place, which she named Gertie.

Given how close they still are, it’s obvious that Spielberg was much, much more to Drew Barrymore than just a close advisor – he helped create the first true family she ever had.

