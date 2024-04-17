Disney Advised To Allow Weapons Into Theme Parks

A loophole in Walt Disney World Resort’s rules allegedly threatens the safety of thousands of guests. According to reports from recent Disney guests and cast members, security is slacking on confiscating certain realistic prop weapons.

The discussion began when Redditor u/Quasimodo-57 asked Disney Parks fans about their Walt Disney World Resort costume idea. Though the Disney Dress Code prohibits costumes and masks on guests 14 and older, Magic Kingdom Park makes exceptions for special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

“Three adults talking about wearing costumes to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party,” they wrote. “Two pirates and an Indiana Jones. Are we going to be able to get away with an obviously fake bullwhip and styrofoam swords?”

Although the Central Florida Disney park admits costumed adults to the Halloween Party, they still must follow strict guidelines. Walt Disney World Resort updates the rules annually, so the exact 2024 policy is still unclear. However, Disney’s position on weapons is clear: “Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind,” and “objects or toys that appear to be firearms or weapon” are prohibited.

Still, some guests reported that security and turnstile cast members aren’t as strict on prop weapons that aren’t guns. (In one six-month period, security found at least 14 firearms on Disney Park guests.)

“There is a gentleman who shows up at Studios and MK dressed as Indiana Jones from time to time and he carries a (real) whip,” said u/SeriousStrokes69, a self-identified Disney cast member. “We let him in, so you won’t have an issue with an obviously fake one. The only ‘look alikes’ that are going to cause you problems are anything that remotely looks like a handgun or a rifle.”

“Given that they sell plastic and foam swords in various shops in the parks, ‘easily mistaken’ probably isn’t too broadly applied,” u/bockout replied.

“I saw 2 kids playing with Indy’s whip at Hollywood Studios leaving on Saturday,” u/Strong_Success_3272 added.

Other fans quickly noted that the rule doesn’t apply to prop weapons purchased in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Since guests are already past the security checkpoint, toy swords aren’t going to raise any red flags.

“This is specific to costumes, and it is applied to park entry,” u/Fancy_Literature3818 explained.

A few Disney Parks fans were disappointed that Walt Disney World Resort prohibits costume weapons, pining for more lax rules. “They run these parks like tyrants,” said u/KAYAKRI.

Most guests were happy to sacrifice an accessory if it kept everyone safe. Even the original poster agreed that if Disney prohibited their group’s costume weapons, they’d just move on with their day.

“God forbid we want to keep the parks safe for everyone,” they wrote.

Make sure to check the Walt Disney World Resort rules and dress code before planning Disney Bounds, cosplays, or special event costumes. If you’re unsure about a particular accessory, it’s best to leave it at home. There’s no Lightning Lane for the long trip back to the car or Disney Resort hotel!

What’s the most creative outfit you’ve ever worn to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney Springs? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments!