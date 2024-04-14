Guest Starves Infant at Disney World

A Walt Disney World Resort guest reportedly destroyed a bottle warmer in the EPCOT Baby Care Center, making it difficult for thousands of other guests to feed their infants.

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios each have a Baby Care Center. (Disney Springs, Disney Resort hotels, and the water parks only offer changing tables in their restrooms.) These cool, quiet locations offer a “convenient place to feed, change and nurse little ones.” Baby Care Centers also serve as official reunification locations for Lost Children.

Children under three can enter Disney parks for free–and it’s nice to have a place meant just for them. Complimentary amenities include private nursing rooms with rocking chairs, a changing room with tables, adult restrooms, a feeding area with highchairs, a kitchen with a microwave and sink, a relaxing seating area with a television and tables, and a small store selling formula, diapers, wipes, baby food, sunscreen, over-the-counter medication, juice, and children’s clothing.

Redditor u/Heather211481 was using the Disney Baby Care Center’s kitchen when another mother sabotaged her experience. The Disney Park guest claimed that the woman insisted on “cutting” to use the bottle warmer before her, ignored the instructions, and destroyed it.

“I just looked at her and stood over to the side figuring ok whatever, I’ll go after you then because it’s not that serious,” they recalled. “She proceeds to fill the warmer full of water and things didn’t look right. She stuck her bottle in and the water starts pouring out over onto the counter.”

“By this time the cast member is back in the kitchen area and is noticing the hot water going everywhere and explains to her it had a tiny spot in front for water and the water doesn’t go inside like that,” they continued.

The woman allegedly “hatefully” told the Disney cast member that her home bottle warmer worked differently.

“[She] snatches her [kid’s] bottle out and huffs off into the other room,” the guest said. “The cast member starts working on it to see if she can fix it for me to use but it’s ultimately had the brain fried by the rude lady. I ended up using the microwave and apologized to her for having to deal with that, as she was removing the ruined bottle warmer. People can be terrible!”

Luckily, the guest was able to microwave their child’s bottle. Still, the broken appliance undoubtedly slowed hundreds of families down all day, hindering their ability to feed the youngest Walt Disney World Resort guests. It was unclear if EPCOT’s Baby Center bottle warmer was functional at the time of this article’s publication.

