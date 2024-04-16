Disney Issues New Explicit Warning in Theaters Before ‘Deadpool 3′

The next Deadpool film comes with a harsh warning.

With recent installments such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Loki plunging audiences fully into the Multiverse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has never been as interesting or as complicated to follow than it is right now. While previous films like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) both acted as culture-defining moments for comic book films and movies in general, it’s clear that Disney and Marvel are building toward something just as epic with their upcoming slate of films.

In 2025, fans will be treated with several exciting Marvel projects, like Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World and the introduction of Marvels’ first family with The Fantastic Four.

However, 2024 is just as exciting, with Deadpool once again gracing the silver screen with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine acts as the continuation of the Deadpool storyline, this time with the character actually being a part of the MCU. While the film’s plot has remained under wraps, it’s theorized that Deadpool will be tasked with “cleaning up” errors within the MCU’s continuity. The official trailer, which was released during Superbowl LVIII, included many references to the Multiverse as well as the Time Variance Authority (TVA), indicating the movie will not only have a connection with current MCU films but also with the Disney+ original series like Loki.

Deadpool is quickly apprehended by TVA and given a critical mission. The trailer soon turns into chaos, with Deadpool coming face-to-claw with Wolverine at the end. Fans have known that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine for quite some time thanks to leaks, with the trailer giving audiences their first official look at this new iteration of the character.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024, and anticipation is through the roof. Deadpool 2 was released in 2018, meaning it’s been nearly six years since audiences were able to hang out with “The Merc with a Mouth” on the big screen.

However, this upcoming film will include a harsh warning when it finally releases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a warning will play before screenings of Deadpool and Wolverine, reminding audiences to silence their phones. Attendees of last week’s CinemaCon were shown early footage of Deadpool and Wolverine, which included a special PSA spot.

The spot begins with Deadpool telling Wolverine about his ideas for Secret Wars, one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming films. However, every time Deadpool began to share what he’d been told about the film, a cell phone would ring and interrupt him. This continued for a while until Wolervine had had enough and turned and addressed the camera directly. Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, hurled multiple F-bombs toward the audience, harshly informing them to silence their phones.

Deadpool and Wolverine’s love of F-bombs and other profanities have rubbed off on Marvel and Disney executives, with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige stating the upcoming film is “f******* awesome.” This spot is expected to play ahead of all screenings of Deadpool and Wolverine once it releases later this summer. Director Shawn Levy also dropped an F-bomb or two.

Levy has made it very clear that Deadpool & Wolverine is a lot more than just Deadpool 3 and that audiences should expect this upcoming film to focus on both characters.

“This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that. And at the end of the day, as I think we’ve said, it’s very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3.”

Are you excited about Deadpool & Wolverine?