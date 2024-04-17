Disneyland Faces Showbiz Rebellion: Actors and Performers Make Bold Move After Vote

The Disney revolution has begun! Disneyland cast members have decided enough is enough and have moved forward with coming together to form a union.

The Disney Revolution – Disneyland Cast Members Vote Unanimously to Unionize, Thousands Respond to New Development

In a significant development at Disneyland Resort, the “Magic United” movement within the entertainment division has achieved a breakthrough in establishing a union. Unlike other sectors within Disneyland, Cast Members involved in bringing Disney characters to life have traditionally operated outside of union representation since the resort’s inception in the 1950s.

A Disney princess or two might be ready to take a stance on better pay. So far, this story only includes the Disneyland Disney park and not the Disney theme parks in Florida, at least not yet. However, recent efforts spearheaded by the Actors’ Equity Association (Equity) have garnered substantial support, culminating in filing an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for union recognition.

At a press conference overlooking Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and the Grand Californian Hotel, representatives from Equity and Disney Cast Members in the Parades and Characters departments made the announcement.

Equity President Kate Shindle emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “These performers… know that their lives… can be improved through collective bargaining. They deserve a voice in their workplace and meaningful negotiations over wages, benefits, and working conditions.”