Disney Employees Stage Walk Out in Middle of Union Fight

The fight for Disney’s employees continues, even as Walt Disney World Cast Members approve their new union contract. The Walt Disney Company is consistently under fire for their poor relations with company employees, specifically in terms of wages and layoff announcements.

Last month, Inside the Magic reported on Walt Disney Studios refusing to allow their employees the right to unionize and join The Animation Guild. Disney Feature Animation Production staff make less than $19 an hour while living in one of the highest cost-of-living states in the U.S. and having worked on billion-dollar franchises like Frozen.

The animation workers at Disney who power multi-billion dollar franchises like Frozen often make less than $19/hr. Now they're unionizing. This week Disney animators walked out to demand the company recognize their union. pic.twitter.com/V6SVmFdkW8 — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 6, 2023

A TikTok video shared to Twitter features a Walt Disney Studios animation worker speaking about her experience with production management for the Studio, stating that she should not have to “dog sit or borrow money from her parents in order to make ends meet.” Over 100 Walt Disney Animation Studios employees marched to deliver a petition with 18,000 signatures to Disney Labor Relations in an effort to allow them to join the Animation Guild.

As the Walt Disney Company announces layoffs and cancelled projects, it simultaneously announces billion-dollar projects and record-breaking box office numbers. As the company celebrates is 100th anniversary this year, it’s recognized as one of the oldest and most profitable animation companies. The fight for the Walt Disney Studios employees to unionize to fight for higher wages comes in the wake of Cast Members in Disneyland and Walt Disney World also fighting for higher wages.

The unfortunate reality for many Disney employees has been revealed during these fights, as many report living out of their cars, going hungry, or sharing apartments with several people in an effort to scrape by. For many employees, working for Disney is a dream come true, whether in the Parks or on the creative teams. They claim that they shouldn’t have to sacrifice either their dream career or a living wage. Disney so far has remained silent on the walk out and their response to workers’ demands.

Stay tuned as Inside the Magic keeps you updated on the latest developments.