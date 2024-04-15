Danny DeVito’s Unforgettable Earth Day Message

Remember 2020… the year we’d all like to forget? By March 2020, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a global health emergency. While it was a year of challenges, great moments (such as the one below) will never be forgotten.

On April 22, 2020, Dr. Seuss’s YouTube delivered the most wonderful and ultimate Earth Day message. Danny DeVito cracked open a great children’s classic Dr. Seuss story, The Lorax, and read aloud this most perfect and relevant tale.

The Dr. Seuss classic tale is a family-friendly fable about the consequences of ignoring conservation that first found its way to bookstores over 50 years ago. The message couldn’t be more important present day, a time of greed and short-sighted approaches to global warming.

With health concerns keeping many safe at home in 2020, the Earth Day celebration was subdued. Perhaps that’s just what the planet needed, though.

Evidence of lower pollution in major cities due to less vehicular activity gave way to the return of long-lost vistas. Thus, though it had its drawbacks and frustrations, some good came from “Stay Safe at Home.”

DeVito Delivers the Ultimate Earth Day Message

In the spirit of Earth Day, while following the stay-safe suggestions for 2020, one actor played his role in a touching tribute to the spirit of the particular date.

Beloved actor Danny DeVito reacquainted himself with a familiar face as he read from childhood Seuss favorite, The Lorax. For those who missed the 2012 animated feature film, DeVito provided a voice for the wise Lorax in the movie.

Practicing stay-at-home safety, DeVito read Seuss’s story of Swomee swans, Truffula trees, and eventual environmental disaster via video shot in his own home.

While we would have loved to see this timely tale told from under the Once-ler’s home at Seuss Landing (Islands of Adventure), watching Danny DeVito’s expressions as he read from the beloved book is still absolutely priceless.

Watch and enjoy the actor who portrayed the main character read The Lorax below!

Danny DeVito & Disney

While The Lorax may not be Disney-related, you may recognize DeVito’s voice in the Disney bubble.

DeVito has had a relationship with Disney through various projects, most notably his voice acting role as Philoctetes (Phil) in Disney’s animated film Hercules (1997). He lent his distinctive voice to the character of Phil, who was Hercules’ mentor.

DeVito’s collaboration with Disney didn’t end there. He also played the role of the Ringmaster, Max Medici, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo (2019), directed by Tim Burton. DeVito also joined Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) cast as Bruce Davis, a college history professor.

DeVito’s unique charm and talent have made him a valuable asset to Disney projects, and his contributions have been well-received by audiences.

One Final Message

The Lorax and its warning is indeed the ultimate Earth Day message. However, as quoted in the Entertainment Weekly article for this reading, DeVito had one more message for viewers:

“Hi everybody, it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home,” he said in the message. “I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know — I’m out of there.”

How did you celebrate Earth Day in 2020? There are many memorable messages from that time of uncertainty, but we’re thankful Danny DeVito’s unforgettable Earth Day message was a result.