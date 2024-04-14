“Celebration,” 25-Year-Old Disney World Ride Shutting Down Permanently

Walt Disney World Resort is shutting down a ride that has been a part of EPCOT for more than 25 years, but there are major plans on the horizon.

Over the years, Disney World has bid farewell to several beloved attractions, leaving fans with cherished memories and a sense of nostalgia for rides of the past. From classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage (closed in 1994) to fan favorites such as The Great Movie Ride (closed in 2017), each closure marks the end of an era and the passing of iconic experiences that have shaped the park’s legacy. In January of 2023, Walt Disney World closed down Splash Mountain permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Now, there’s another attraction that will soon close down, and permanent changes will take place.

When Test Track debuted at Disney World in 1999, it revolutionized the theme park experience. Guests were thrust into a high-speed adventure through a simulated automotive testing facility, where they could feel the rush of acceleration, brake tests, and sharp turns. The ride’s original concept focused on the excitement of automotive innovation and design, immersing riders in a world where they could witness firsthand the rigorous testing that vehicles undergo before hitting the road. With its cutting-edge technology and adrenaline-pumping thrills, Test Track quickly became a favorite among visitors, offering a unique blend of entertainment and education.

Over the years, Disney Imagineers sought to enhance the Test Track experience, leading to a reimagination of the attraction in 2012. The updated version transformed the ride into a futuristic journey through a digital automotive design center. Guests were invited to design their own custom vehicles before embarking on a thrilling test drive to see how their creations performed on the track. This overhaul injected new life into the ride, combining interactive elements with the exhilarating speed and twists that many fans had come to love.

In recent announcements by Disney, it has been confirmed that Test Track is indeed undergoing another reimagining. This news has sparked both excitement and nostalgia among fans, who eagerly anticipate what the updated version of the attraction will entail. While the specifics of the redesign remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: Disney’s commitment to innovation and storytelling will ensure that the new iteration of Test Track will dazzle and delight guests like never before.

Disney’s official statement on the closure of Test Track, which will begin on June 17, 2024, can be read below:

“On June 17, 2024, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet will temporarily close. Please check back for additional information,” the company shared.

You can also see the concept art, which was shared by reporter Scott Gustin on X (formerly Twitter).

NEW: Test Track at EPCOT will close June 17 to be reimagined. Here’s a look at new concept art: pic.twitter.com/htWrVre604 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 5, 2024

In recent social media posts, fans celebrated the closure of this ride, talking about how they were excited to see this version of the ride “become extinct.”

“That was a step down,” @purple_quail_4193 said in a Reddit post. “I still loved it because of the ride system but it was very much not perfect with the dummies being gone.”

Another Disney park fan mentioned how the original Test Track was “timeless,” but the new 2012 version “got old quick.”

“The original was kind of timeless. The futuristic new one got old fast. I didn’t even bother with it on my most recent trip,” they said.

Though the current rendition of Test Track will close permanently, it will open with new additions and a different look. While there aren’t any details about what changes Disney World guests can expect when the new attraction reopens, it will be interesting to see how Walt Disney Imagineering redesigns the Disney park attraction.

Test Track is located in World Discovery at EPCOT, beside Mission: SPACE and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

