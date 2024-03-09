Disney Park Scraps Early Closure Plan for June

An upcoming early closure has been scrapped for one Disney theme park.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Walt Disney Studios Park would close early on one day in June for what was originally thought to be a private event.

Instead of closing at 9 p.m., as is the case for the rest of the month, the park – which is home to Avengers Campus, Toy Story Playland, and the resort’s own version of Tower of Terror – was expected to close to parkers at 8 p.m. However, this early closure has now been canceled.

According to the official Disneyland Paris operating schedule, Walt Disney Studios Park will once again now close at 9 p.m. on June 7.

Related: Does Disney World Close Too Early?

Meanwhile, its neighboring park, Disneyland Park, will close at 11 p.m., as is often the case through the summer months.

Disneyland Paris often experiences early closures for private events. As well as being open to hire for local private companies, the resort’s cast members are also treated to regular parties at its two parks.

While this is great for the cast members involved, guests have complained about this early closures in the past. In December, the resort was criticized for closing considerably earlier for three days. On December 19, December 20, and December 21, guests were ushered out of Disneyland Park at 6.30 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios at 7 p.m. to make space for cast parties, despite this being a peak travel period for those on their Christmas vacation.

Guests were particularly irritated when Disney confirmed that it would not issue refunds for those who had already booked Disneyland Paris trips on the days of these early closures.

One guest said, “Very disappointing as it’s a long evening out of the parks since BOTH are closing early. Only so much you can do in Disney Village.” Another wrote, “Well that sucks. Last 2 nights of our stay it will be closing early.”

Are you planning on visiting Disneyland Paris in 2024? Let us know in the comments!