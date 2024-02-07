Disney Axes Nearly All Marvel Entertainment at Parks

Disney is cutting back on its live entertainment offerings, leaving its Marvel-themed land feeling quite empty for a large part of 2024.

Alongside two attractions, Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is filled with all kinds of interactive live entertainment offerings, allowing guests to get up close and personal with all of the most iconic Marvel Studios characters. Unfortunately, the Disneyland Paris Resort has put a temporary end to most, if not all, of these shows.

According to DLP Report (@DLPReport), The Asgard Pedestal show with Thor and Loki will not return until April 2024, with other shows like Avengers Unite, The Amazing Spider-Man, Warriors of Wakanda, Heroic Ceremony and Avenegrs Deployment not returning until May. These shows are not like other Broadway-level productions like Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with Avengers Campus instead opting to feature multiple street-level shows throughout the land at any given time.

Guests can watch as Spider-Man swings across rooftops or attempt to pick up Mjolnir Thor’s hammer themselves with these shows. This gives Avengers Campus a more free-flowing and natural feel, but with so many of these shows gone, Avengers Campus will surely feel empty.

The only shows still in operation at the moment are the Guardians of the Galaxy Dance Challenge and other various character appearances. Visit the official Disneyland Paris website for more information on the Avengers Campus and future showtimes.

Avengers Campus officially opened to guests in the summer of 2022 at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Like the more recent additions to the Disney theme park catalog, such as Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Avengers Campus promises guests an immersive, story-driven world where they are the star of their own adventure.

During guest’s visits to Avengers Campus, they will encounter all of their favorite Marvel characters, like Thor, Loki, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more. The first iteration of Disney’s Avengers Campus opened in 2021 at Disney California Adventure Park, and aside from one different attraction, both American and European versions of the land are identical.

Have you been to Avengers Campus yet?