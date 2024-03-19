Universal Security Engages Guest Who Crashed Holiday Parade

At Universal Orlando Resort, a guest was spotted infiltrating and crashing a St. Patrick’s Day Holiday parade at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Studios Florida Security Confronts Parade-Crashing Guest

St. Patrick’s Day was quite a special one for guests viewing the Holiday parade at Universal Studios Florida this past weekend. A guest decided it was time to let themselves shine by crashing the parade with their antics. They ended up having park security call on them to confront them as dozens of guests watched on.

Witness a surprising moment as a guest unexpectedly joins the Universal Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2024:

In the video provided, the guest donned a green tuxedo, white boots, and a green top hat reminiscent of Once-ler from The Lorax, which blends into the festive atmosphere. Amidst Universal Orlando performers, onlookers speculate on the guest’s impromptu participation, with one remarking, “I don’t think he’s in the parade.” At the same time, another reacts, “Oh my god, that guy just snuck into the parade.”

Undeterred, the guest energetically dances alongside parade performers, attempting to mirror their choreography. However, a parade technician, possibly a security officer dressed in black, intervenes, requesting the guest to exit the parade route. With hands raised in surrender, the guest complies, swiftly exiting the scene. The aftermath of this unexpected interlude remains unclear, leaving the possibility of further repercussions for the guest uncertain.

In theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, unforeseen occurrences like a guest disrupting a parade are promptly addressed with a paramount focus on guest safety and park operations. Trained security personnel across the park swiftly respond to disturbances or safety issues. If a guest intrudes upon a parade route, security officers act promptly to ensure the safety of the guest and fellow park visitors.

Security teams maintain seamless communication with one another and park management to coordinate an efficient response. They stay connected and manage the situation effectively by utilizing two-way radios and other communication devices.

Unauthorized guests are escorted out of the parade route or area by security personnel in a calm manner, requesting cooperation. Additional security measures may be employed if necessary, though force is used sparingly and as a last resort.

Further actions, such as park bans or involving law enforcement, may be taken depending on the severity of the incident and the guest's conduct. However, in many instances, the situation is resolved with the guest escorted off the premises without further repercussions.