Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Security Engages Guest Who Crashed Holiday Parade

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Guests watching and recording a Holiday parade at Universal Studios Florida.

Credit: Inside The Magic / @DadGotParks on TikTok

At Universal Orlando Resort, a guest was spotted infiltrating and crashing a St. Patrick’s Day Holiday parade at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, Universal Studios Florida, and Islands of Adventure.
Image Credit: Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Florida Security Confronts Parade-Crashing Guest

St. Patrick’s Day was quite a special one for guests viewing the Holiday parade at Universal Studios Florida this past weekend. A guest decided it was time to let themselves shine by crashing the parade with their antics. They ended up having park security call on them to confront them as dozens of guests watched on.

Witness a surprising moment as a guest unexpectedly joins the Universal Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2024:

@dadgotparks

Gotta love St Patty’s at Universal Studios! #mardisgrasparade #stpattys #uinversalstudios

♬ original sound – DadGotParks

In the video provided, the guest donned a green tuxedo, white boots, and a green top hat reminiscent of Once-ler from The Lorax, which blends into the festive atmosphere. Amidst Universal Orlando performers, onlookers speculate on the guest’s impromptu participation, with one remarking, “I don’t think he’s in the parade.” At the same time, another reacts, “Oh my god, that guy just snuck into the parade.”

The Universal Studios globe on a sunny day in Orlando, Florida.
Credit: Universal

Undeterred, the guest energetically dances alongside parade performers, attempting to mirror their choreography. However, a parade technician, possibly a security officer dressed in black, intervenes, requesting the guest to exit the parade route. With hands raised in surrender, the guest complies, swiftly exiting the scene. The aftermath of this unexpected interlude remains unclear, leaving the possibility of further repercussions for the guest uncertain.

In theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, unforeseen occurrences like a guest disrupting a parade are promptly addressed with a paramount focus on guest safety and park operations. Trained security personnel across the park swiftly respond to disturbances or safety issues. If a guest intrudes upon a parade route, security officers act promptly to ensure the safety of the guest and fellow park visitors.

Security teams maintain seamless communication with one another and park management to coordinate an efficient response. They stay connected and manage the situation effectively by utilizing two-way radios and other communication devices.

Guests walking into Universal Studios Florida
Credit: Universal

Unauthorized guests are escorted out of the parade route or area by security personnel in a calm manner, requesting cooperation. Additional security measures may be employed if necessary, though force is used sparingly and as a last resort. Universal Parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood and others worldwide, ensures its Universal employees are watchful for suspicious activities from guests seeking theme park admission. With device identifiers installed to protect guests, any ride or attraction is secure for all ages during their vacation time.

Further actions, such as park bans or involving law enforcement, may be taken depending on the severity of the incident and the guest’s conduct. However, in many instances, the situation is resolved with the guest escorted off the premises without further repercussions. Universal CityWalk and Universal Islands of Adventure, including Volcano Bay, are protected by security personnel, and other measures are in place. Your ticket is secure for any related purposes when visiting Universal Orlando Resort, including Epic Universe, which will open in the summer of 2025.

in Universal Orlando

Tagged:Universal Orlando ResortUniversal ParksUniversal StudiosUniversal Theme Parks

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!