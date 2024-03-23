‘Star Wars’ Officially Starts Franchise Completely Over

“A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…” is the phrase that begins some of the best stories in cinematic history. However, after years of dominating the sci-fi genre, Star Wars is taking fans back to the beginning with its newest project, as demonstrated by the video below.

This week, Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte, and fans will be shown a very different side of the galaxy. Gone are the Mandalorians, the X-Wings, and the Jedi Order they’ve come to know, as the new series takes viewers to a time before the prequels.

Not only will The Acolyte introduce a relatively new setting and an entirely new cast of characters into the Star Wars galaxy, but it also essentially restarts the entire timeline by taking viewers all the way back to the dawning of the Jedi and the Sith during the age of the High Republic. Logically, many fans might wonder what this means for the franchise.

Star Wars: The High Republic Explained

Think back to the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope (1977), “For over a thousand generations, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice.” The Acolyte explores that time “before the dark times, before the Empire” as it concerns a more ancient Jedi Order and as they deal with a new threat to the galaxy.

The official description of the era reads as follows,

“Centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the rise of Palpatine’s Galactic Empire, there was a true golden age of the Jedi Order. With glimmering golden robes and a hopeful Order at the precipice of change, this period of previously unexplored time in the galaxy far, far away has now been deemed as Star Wars: The High Republic.”

Fans expecting an abundance of droids, starfighters, and over-the-top sci-fi visuals more akin to the feature films might be slightly disappointed, as it appears to take much more from projects like Andor than anything else. However, that might actually be a good thing. Movie influencer Matthew Torres explains it further in the footage below.

Game of Thrones On Disney+?

While Torres gives a much more comprehensive description of The Acolyte’s era, it also sounds like a much different interpretation of the Star Wars mythos than what most Disney+ subscribers are likely used to. That said, it might be the start of a more mature and experimental era for the franchise.

The Acolyte arrives on Disney+ June 4, 2024, and features Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss in its primary cast. Until then, fans will have to keep their lightsabers at the ready to prepare for this new adventure in the galaxy far, far away.

Are you excited for The Acolyte? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!