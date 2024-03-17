New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jack’s Revenge’ Reveal’s Franchise Fate

We have taken a deep dive into the speculated Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jack’s Revenge movie, which is said to be coming out this year, starring Johhny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl when Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Kiera Knightly teamed up to create the official pirate trio that would skyrocket the franchise to stardom. Out of the three, Depp has remained the only cast member to lead the franchise, garnering over $4.5 billion for the Walt Disney Company.

Captain Jack Sparrow has easily become the most iconic character in the franchise. He not only leads every movie poster and has been the only character storyline to follow through five movies, but he also is the one character Disney decided to add to their Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and beyond.

Now, there is a rumor of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 coming out this year with the title Pirates of the Caribbean: Jack’s Revenge. The rumor started after a poster of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow went viral on Facebook. The post reads:

NEW PIRATES!!!

Embark on a gripping voyage of revenge with Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Jack’s Revenge.” Witness Jack Sparrow’s relentless pursuit as he seeks vengeance against the Crown for the slaughter of his crew, including Gibbs. In a darker twist, join Jack as he sets sail to dismantle the governors one by one, leaving them plundered and shattered. Prepare for a thrilling and intense journey, coming to theaters this December 2024.

While the poster certainly had many fans excited, it was posted as satire and is not a real movie coming to theaters.

When the poster surfaced, there was uncertainty surrounding the potential for a sixth instalment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and whether Johnny Depp, the franchise’s prominent lead actor, would participate. Depp had previously been parted ways with Disney, the film’s producer, following allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016, which he vehemently denied. Following his successful defamation lawsuit against Heard concerning those accusations, speculation arose regarding Depp’s potential return.

In March 2023, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer expressed his desire to collaborate with Depp on a sixth film in the series, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The movie producer was asked if Depp was “somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a Pirates sequel?”

“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question,” Bruckheimer, who produced films for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, responded. “I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

However, in June 2023, the Daily Mail referenced anonymous sources close to Depp who refuted rumors of his return to Disney.

“Insiders say that Depp is still smarting after the way that they dumped him when the wife-beating accusations first surfaced. ‘They blind dropped him even though Amber had lied her a** off,’ says a friend. Although he said in Cannes that he doesn’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, Depp, a sensitive man, is angry about the way that the domestic abuse allegations played out and has decided that focusing on a life away from the industry is the best thing for him.”

By February 2024, various media outlets reported on the development of two new Pirates films, based on leaks and other sources. The U.K.’s Daily Express provided coverage on this matter.

The U.K.’s Daily Express wrote:

“As it stands there are two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in the works. One is Margot Robbie’s female-led spin-off and the other is the sixth installment in the main franchise. And the latest rumour is Disney is considering a new lead for the series played by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. Originally, Disney was reportedly going to introduce Redd from the Disneyland Pirates of the Caribbean ride, but it looks like they may be focusing instead on a Black female lead with “a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure”.

In the end, there is no confirmation that Depp will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and last stated from the actor, Depp refuses to return.

What do you think about Disney making a Pirates of the Caribbean 6?