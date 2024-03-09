Highly-Anticipated Theme Park’s Opening Delayed (Again)

Update 3/11: Mattel Adventure Park has reached out to clarify that information provided in the press tour mentioned below was inaccurate; it is still aiming to open in late 2024.

The much-anticipated Mattel Adventure Park has been delayed once again.

According to Theme Park Insider, the indoor theme park – which is inspired by Mattel toys such as Barbie and Hot Wheels – is now scheduled to open in 2025.

Related: What Is The Mattel Cinematic Universe Going to Look Like?

The park was first announced in 2021, when it received a 2022 opening date. This was then pushed back to 2023, then again to 2024. Now, we have yet another opening timeframe – although whether it will shift again remains to be seen.

When it does open, Mattel Adventure Park will be located in Glendale, Arizona. Its attractions will span nine acres, with “over 160k sq. ft. of highly themed air-conditioned amusement space.” This attraction lineup will include rides and experiences inspired by Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Barbie, Uno, KerPlunk, and Masters of the Universe.

Step into the action-packed world of Mattel Adventure Park, the only place where you can get behind the wheel of a lightning-fast Hot Wheels go kart, join Thomas & Friends on a treasure hunt journey, or enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third story rooftop of The Barbie Beach House. Built to delight guests of all ages, Mattel Adventure Park spans 9 acres and features over 160k sq. ft. of highly themed air-conditioned amusement space. This entertainment destination brings together the largest representation of Mattel’s beloved brands in a live space as never before. Images and footage shared from the park’s construction site show the exterior portion of its Hot Wheels roller coasters, Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

Related: Universal May Have Given Away Epic Universe’s Opening Date

The most anticipated attraction of the lot may be the Barbie Beach House, which is said to include a rooftop bar and “Dream Closet” experience inspired the plastic doll’s own iconic wardrobe.

Once open, the park will form part of the new VAI Resort (previously called Crystal Lagoons Island Resort) – Arizona’s largest hotel resort. Its four hotel towers will include one based around an 11,000-seat amphitheater.

Mattel Adventure Park marks the second major theme park opening in 2025. Further east, Epic Universe is set to open at Universal Orlando Resort, bringing lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Universal Classic Monsters, and Harry Potter.

What’s your most anticipated attraction at Mattel Adventure Park? Let us know in the comments!