“Animal Abuse” Park MarineLand Reported to Cease Operations After Barbarism Allegations

“Everyone loves MarineLand” used to be the main slogan in the popular jingle for the Canadian theme park focused on sea life, but after loads of recent allegations, it seems that things were not as friendly as they appeared, and that the theme park is reportedly shutting down for good.

MarineLand, the marine mammal park located in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, has faced numerous allegations and controversies over the years.

Now, according to Toronto news account Straight outta the 6ixtv:

#BREAKING: According to multiple sources, MarineLand employees are being laid-off and informed that the park will no longer operate. It appears that MarineLand Canada is no more

This information is not yet confirmed, but the theme park has certainly had a tough few years when it comes to their wildlife allegations — including the death of 14 whales.

That being said, last year, the park saw a 37% guest increase: “We are overjoyed to see so many families and visitors return to MarineLand Canada” said Marie Holer, Marineland Canada’s owner. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure our guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, and we are pleased to see that our efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

One significant period of negative attention began around 2012 when former employees and animal rights activists raised concerns about the treatment of animals at the park. Allegations included claims of poor living conditions, inadequate veterinary care, and mistreatment of marine mammals such as dolphins, whales, and seals. These allegations sparked public outcry and led to investigations by animal welfare organizations and government agencies.

In 2012, the documentary Blackfish was released, which focused on the captivity of orcas, particularly Tilikum, a killer whale held at SeaWorld in the United States. While Blackfish primarily centered on SeaWorld, it drew attention to the broader issue of marine mammal captivity and treatment in similar facilities, including MarineLand. Although not directly about MarineLand, the documentary’s release reignited scrutiny of marine parks worldwide, including those in Canada.

While Blackfish did not specifically expose MarineLand, it contributed to the growing public awareness and criticism of marine mammal captivity, which affected institutions like MarineLand. In response to the negative attention and pressure from activists and the public, MarineLand faced increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities and animal welfare organizations.

MarineLand even spoke out after Blackfish left a dark mark on the Canadian park: “The ‘star’ of Blackfish is SeaWorld — whatever issues that film depicts — Canadians, Ontarians, people of the Niagara Region, people of Niagara Falls, employees of Marineland, past or present, had absolutely nothing to do with what took place at Sea World,” the statement said.

Phil Demers, a former trainer at MarineLand, was among several ex-park employees who spoke to the Toronto Star as part of an investigation into animal care practices at the facility. He expressed astonishment upon learning about the statement.

“It’s actually jaw-droppingly inaccurate to suggest there’s no relation,” he said, adding that things at MarineLand are actually worse than at Sea World.

“MarineLand has 20 dead orcas, and no baby dolphin has made it past a few months,” he said.

He also said that MarineLand is actually in Blackfish, contrary to the park’s claim.

“One of the opening scenes is filmed at Marineland, in the aquarium complex,” Demers said. “It’s Nemo the dolphin on stage.”

He added that he was surprised Marineland would “be so bold given their track record” and that it would be better to “just try and hide among all this.

While Blackfish was not focused on MarineLand, the 2020 film The Walrus and the Whistleblower was — which dove further into the story of Demers.

The documentary follows Demers as he raises concerns about the welfare of the animals, particularly a walrus named Smooshi, whom he had formed a strong bond with during his time as her trainer. Demers alleges poor living conditions, inadequate care, and mistreatment of animals at MarineLand.

There are many others that have defended MarineLand, despite these claims.

In 2022 Animal Justice shared a “New video from Marineland’s opening weekend reveals that the marine park continues to hold dolphin shows, despite a national ban on this practice. Animal Justice obtained footage of dolphins being used in performances over the weekend, including trainers clapping to the beat of high-energy pop music, dolphins pushing a trainer through the water, and dolphins performing various tricks including jumping and flipping through the air.”

SHOCKING: New footage from #Marineland’s opening day shows the marine park is STILL forcing dolphins to perform despite a national ban on these entertainment performances & a pending criminal charge. We filed a complaint with police about this cruel & shameless act.

On a recent Reddit thread that shared the same X post we referenced above with the reported news of the theme park closure, many have shared comments and thoughts on this potential closure (with the most popular unified agreement being that guests will miss the coaster Dragon Mountain) — with many believing that the park will be bought out by Disney, Universal, or SeaWorld. None of these parks or corporations have stated that they will be purchasing MarineLand, despite rumors. Its location makes it possibly a desirable spot, as it is located by the American and Canadian border in one of the most tourist-dense spots in Canada.

The allegations and controversies surrounding MarineLand have led to ongoing debates about the ethics of keeping marine mammals in captivity for entertainment purposes and have prompted calls for stricter regulations or even the closure of facilities like MarineLand. At the moment, MarineLand is closed for the winter season.

