‘Joker 2’ Has Gotten Even Riskier

More details have been revealed about Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), and it looks like the film is even riskier than previously thought.

Joker (2019) is the most successful R-rated film of all time, earning critical-acclaim, over $1 billion, and two Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. It also featured fantastic performances from Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), and Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck).

Naturally, fans are excited about the sequel, especially since it is adding multiple heavy hitters to the cast, including Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Now, more details of the film have emerged, showing how different it will be from the original.

‘Joker 2’ is More Than Just a Musical

When Joker: Folie à Deux was announced, fans were shocked to hear that the movie was going to be a musical. However, it’s so much more than that. Industry insiders told Variety that the highly-anticipated sequel is going to be a jukebox musical, like Mama Mia! (2008) or Moulin Rouge (2001), with 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known songs.”

While very little detail was given on the songs themselves, one was identified: “That’s Entertainment” from The Band Wagon (1953), which was originally performed by Judy Garland. That being said, the insiders say that there is still room for one or two original songs.

While this may seem like a strange choice for the film, all of the pieces are actually fitting together nicely to make it one of the best movie musicals in a long time. For one, Lady Gaga has proven time and again that she is a talented singer, performer, and actor. Also, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won an Academy Award for scoring Joker, is going to make each number her own by “[infusing] her distinctive, haunting [music] cues” into the songs.

Whether you were a fan of musicals or the first movie, there is no doubt that Joker: Folie à Deux will be unlike anything else audiences have seen before.

