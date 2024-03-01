‘Jeopardy’ Enrages Conservative Fans With “Woke” Pronouns, Boycott Threatened

Jeopardy seems to have a talent for outraging its own fans, and the latest controversy has to do with the most current of cultural hot topics: “woke” pronouns.

It has been nearly four years since the sad passing of television icon and longtime host Alex Trebek, and since then, it has often seemed like Jeopardy cannot do anything right in the public’s eyes. Even the process of finding a new host has been a ridiculously fraught one; weeks of guest hosts were briefly replaced by then-producer Mike Richards (who swiftly stepped down amidst scandal), and then hosting duties were handed over to the duo of legendary champion Ken Jennings and TV actress and nerd icon Mayim Bialik.

As we have thoroughly reported, the experiment in dual hosts did not work out for Jeopardy (allegedly due to station and fan demands for a single face to represent the show), and currently, Ken Jennings solely hosts the show, but even with him at the helm, fans find things to be upset about.

This time, the controversy ignited during Monday’s “Tournament of Champions” quarterfinal. One of the contestants, Cris Pannullo, selected a $600 question in the “Speech! Parts of Speech!” category; the clue read, “Xem, Xyrs, Xemself.”

Pannullo answered, “What are pronouns,” which Ken Jennings affirmed, saying, “Those are pronouns…Neopronouns.”

Unsurprisingly, a very vocal contingent of Jeopardy fans are not happy about both the clue and the answer, describing it as “woke” language that devalues the show. Many Twitter users sounded off about it, including numerous high-profile conservative-leaning accounts like @libsoftiktok, who posted, “Jeopardy is now incorporating questions on the made up pronouns xem/xyrs. You can now win money for affirming mental illness.”

@CitizenFreePress, which boasts over 378,000 followers on Twitter, said, “”Those are pronouns!” Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings enthusiastically says “xem/xyrs/xemself” are “neo-pronouns.” The mind virus is being broadcast to millions.”

Another account, @BoSnerdley (573K followers), claimed that Jeopardy viewers would boycott the show, saying, “Jeopardy fans vow to quit watching after nonsensical ‘xem, xyrs, xemself’ pronouns question https://americanwirenews.com/jeopardy-fans-vow-to-quit-game-show-after-nonsensical-xem-xyrs-xemself-pronouns-question/ via @americanwire_”

Still another, @NewRevolution24, chimed in, posting, “The @Jeopardy writers have gone ultra woke. Making up fake words and calling them pronouns. Could have just as easily said she/her/herself. But no, you had to be idiots.”

You get the idea. We’ll see in the coming weeks whether Jeopardy will face the kind of backlash and boycotts that are apparently damaging Disney and other “woke” companies. Maybe someday the show can have a week without controversy.

