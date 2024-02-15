‘Jeopardy’ Reveals the Return of Mayim Bialik

Just a few months ago, controversial Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik revealed she was fired from the iconic quiz show, but now, it seems there are already plans in motion for her to return.

Mayim Bialik announced via social media in December that she had been fired from the series, saying, “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

While this was a shock to some fans of the show, a sizable contingent of longtime Jeopardy watchers had been calling for her to be removed from the show for months, calling her unprofessional and “the worst host ever.” Producers on the show later admitted that Mayim Bialik had a rocky start to the show, repeatedly needing coaching on her on-screen behavior, but still, ousting the Big Bang Theory actress entirely was a big move.

At the time when she was fired, Mayim Bialik had stepped away from hosting duties in solidarity with the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike (although she had no legal obligation to do so). That meant that audiences were already primed for legendary Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings to be the sole host of the show, and anti-Bialik partisans soon got their wish.

However, executive producer Michael Davies recently revealed at the 2024 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour “Unscripted Storytellers” panel that Jeopardy Productions was already looking into bringing back Mayim Bialik for some version of the show.

Despite the firing, Davies defended the former host (per Variety), saying, “Mayim is a superb host. We hope to continue working with her on primetime versions — this conversation is ongoing.”

While Davies did not give any specifics as to when Mayim Bialik might return to host Jeopardy, it is striking that a “conversation” is happening at all, considering the storm of controversy that surrounded her entire tenure on the show.

Davies also explained exactly why Bialik had been fired in the first place, claiming that audiences and networks had essentially demanded that she or Ken Jennings be kicked to the curb. He said, “Over the past two and a half seasons, what we’ve heard from a lot of from television stations and other interested parties is that they wanted more consistency. They wanted a single host.”

According to the producer, Ken Jennings “won” the job over Mayim Bialik, possibly because he has had a slightly lesser amount of controversies during his time as host. For her part, Bialik has not publicly mentioned any chance that she might return as a Jeopardy host, instead spending time in “complete isolation” and posting on her YouTube channel.

