The release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame in 2019 marked the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the initial Avengers roster, originally brought together in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012). This was most prominently illustrated by the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made the ultimate sacrifice, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after entrusting his iconic Vibranium shield (and the title of “Cap”) to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson.

Given the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) (spoilers: not doing particularly well), the moment is ripe for a new generation of Marvel heroes to step forward and assume the mantle of the original Avengers.

Ghost Rider, a beloved figure in Marvel Comics, is renowned for his blazing skull and extraordinary, demonic powers. The inception of the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, occurred in Marvel Spotlight #5 back in 1972. Blaze was initially a daredevil motorcyclist who bargained with the demon Mephisto to rescue his mentor’s life. However, this arrangement led to Blaze’s transformation into Ghost Rider, a spectral avenger compelled to fulfill Mephisto’s desires.

Is This Goodbye to Marvel’s Ghost Rider?

The MCU has had its own iteration of the Marvel comic icon, Ghost Rider, for years — until the inception of Disney+ (Disney Plus) de-canonized previous Marvel Television offerings, and fan-favorite Netflix Marvel-era shows like Daredevil (2015-2018).

Previously, Gabriel Luna took on the role of Robbie Reyes in the MCU, also known as Ghost Rider, in the ABC TV series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. His introduction in the fourth season swiftly garnered a strong following among viewers and fans of the Marvel universe story. Luna’s portrayal of Reyes was commended for its intensity and complexity, marking a notable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by revitalizing the iconic Ghost Rider with a fresh interpretation.

According to Hollywood insider and scooper Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via @REDACTEDSpider, it appears as if Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes will no longer be a part of the MCU:

– MCU Ghost rider will not be the same one that was in [Agents of SHIELD]



The Agents of SHIELD series is particularly popular with Marvel fans, having branched off from the original Avengers (2012) movie following the death of SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

Reports have previously indicated that Marvel President Kevin Feige is on the hunt for a new “A-List” star to join the MCU — and rumor has it that none other than Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Drive, Barbie) is being eyed for the role of Ghost Rider.

Fervent supporters of the spinoff series are already actively voicing their desire for a Robbie Reyes comeback, despite the Gosling rumors:

@EnchezJuan: If it ain’t Gabriel Luna as Ghost Rider just keep it

@DLUXIFIED1986: I want Reyes back

@venom0804: Noooooooooooooooooooooooo Why are they so afraid of giving us back Robbie Reyes

Just as the #SaveDaredevil campaign triumphantly resurrected Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock on Disney+ after its cancellation on Netflix, enough fan pushback might just be able to resurrect Luna’s Ghost Rider portrayal.

Others, however, see the sign of a new Ghost Rider based on a different Marvel comic book iteration as a way to reintroduce an even older actor to the MCU fray:

Key’Shawn Watkins: So, who will the new Ghost Rider be? Is it gonna be Johnny Blaze? Alpha_Bravo: It would be fun if Johnny gets the Hank Pym treatment and he’s played by an older actor. Like he’s a Ghost Rider from the 60’s and is played by Norman Reedus or Kurt Russell with a throwaway line that Ego copied his form.

The fun part? It’s actually very likely that one older Ghost Rider actor — the one and only Nicolas Cage — might return to the big screen, according to previous reports.

However, the way forward with Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes is less certain. Feige is well known for his “blacklisting” of former Marvel co-workers — creatives and stars alike — and his unwillingness to work with former Avengers director Joss Whedon, in particular. Unfortunately for fans of the Agents of SHIELD series, the likelihood of a return for Luna (and therefore, official MCU canonization of that Whedon-led series) is less than likely.

Some sort of vengeance-driven Ghost Rider presence is definitely expected with the upcoming Blade movie leading into an inevitable Midnight Sons project, adding to the “supernatural-level” branch of the MCU. A Nic Cage (and potentially Gabriel Luna) appearance isn’t totally out of the cards yet, though.

