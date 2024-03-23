World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Is Coming Soon to Disney World Rival

It’s official: a Dragon Ball theme park is fast becoming a reality.

Just weeks after the death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, the construction of the world’s first theme park inspired by the Japanese franchise has been confirmed in a joint announcement from the Qiddiya Investment Company and Toei Animation.

Related: 9 Guests Break Bones Riding High-Speed Roller Coaster, Update Given

Like the series, the Dragon Ball theme park will be inspired by the world of Son Goku – a young boy with supernatural martial arts powers who embarks upon a quest to secure seven magical orbs known as the Dragon Balls. The park will span over 500,000 square meters and will feature seven different lands recreating iconic anime locations such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus’s Planet.

Across these lands, parkgoers can look forward to over 30 attractions, including five state-of-the-art rides and Dragon Ball hotels and restaurants. One of these rides is a centerpiece roller coaster inspired by Shenron, a 70-meter-high mythical dragon in the franchise who will grant a wish to anyone who collects all seven Dragon Balls.

“At the park, visitors will be able to join an adventure with Goku and pals as they enjoy the world of Dragon Ball, from the very beginning of the anime all the way up through Dragon Ball Super!” the park’s official announcement reads.

While there have been rumors of a Dragon Ball theme park for years, many had assumed it would be located in Japan. However, the park will instead form a part of Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia – a theme park resort set to eventually double the size of Walt Disney World Resort. According to Saudi anime production and distribution company Manga Productions, both manga and anime are growing increasingly popular across the Kingdom.

Related: Record-Breaking, High-Speed Roller Coaster Sends Riders Off a Cliff

Dragon Ball first launched as a manga comic series in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1984. It’s since been adapted into movies, video games, and TV shows, building a worldwide fandom that went into mourning earlier this month after its creator, Akira Toriyama, died at the age of 68 after suffering acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain.

The theme park inspired by his legacy will join Six Flags Qiddiya – the first Six Flags theme park outside North America, which will include the world’s fastest, longest, and tallest roller coaster in the world – approximately 40 minutes outside Riyadh. While Six Flags Qiddiya is currently under construction, both opening and construction dates for the Dragon Ball theme park have yet to be announced.

What would you like to see from a Dragon Ball theme park? Let us know in the comments!