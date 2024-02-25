‘Naruto’ is Getting the Marvel Treatment

Naruto, one of the world’s most popular media franchises, is about to get a live-action remake with a powerful Marvel team behind it.

According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, the popular shonen anime series Naruto is going to get a live-action film adaptation from Lionsgate, which has seen success with countless adaptations over the years, including the Hunger Games and Twilight series.

What’s especially exciting about this project is that it has Destin Daniel Cretton as director and screenwriter. Cretton is an excellent choice, having helmed Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), American Born Chinese on Disney+, and the upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man.

Cretton will be working alongside Jeyun Munford as well as Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu, who produced the upcoming film Borderlands (2024), and Jerry Latcham, who produced The Avengers (2012), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

‘Naruto’ is One of the Greatest Anime of All-Time

Without a doubt, Naruto is one of the most popular media properties in the world. Much like Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho, and One Piece, Naruto started as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Since its debut in 1999, the tale of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village has gone on to have a successful anime series, multiple sequels, and dozens of video games.

Part of the series’ success comes from its plethora of iconic characters, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, Sasuke Uchiha, Rock Lee, Kakashi Hatake, Gaara, Hinata Hyuga, and so many more. And with Cretton at the helm, it’s exciting to think about how they’ll translate to the big screen.

