Many, like user Solisis Dicax, are upset that the show’s creators are throwing out crucial character development to simply remove the optics of a potentially “sexist” teen character:

Fans seem really upset, as the comments on the article indicate a significant shift in audience perception regarding Netflix’s new live-action show.

Sokka’s main story arc in the first season follows the young Water Tribe boy, who is brought up in a somewhat patriarchal society. With all the men leaving to fight in the war against the Fire Nation, Sokka was left the sole male in the tribe.

The teen character grew up with “sexist” ideals that women were weaker, with no one to teach him otherwise — until he was put in place by the formidable all-female Kyoshi Warriors and his own sister Katara later in the Season, who becomes a powerful Waterbender capable of defeating their sister tribe’s (sexist) male leader.

User Mike Carolla shares this poignant clip from the original series, where the young Sokka is shown learning his lesson, finally asking for training from all-female teen warriors — ending with a statement of disappointment:

it’s literally apart of his character arc that Sokka learns how stupid his sexist views were and begs the Kyoshi Warriors to teach him this show is gonna suck pic.twitter.com/4HPBIDrX3h — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) January 30, 2024

Fans, on the whole, appear disappointed, as many wanted the show to adapt the original story well and are losing faith in the remake for the “unnecessary” changes — that were simple enough for children to understand “in a Nickelodeon animated show”:

This is so unnecessary and very disappointing to hear. If it was good enough and okay for children to understand in a Nickelodeon animated show then why the hell would it be bad to just translate the source material in live action? — Cell (@DekuFinalFlash) January 29, 2024

Fans are already mourning the series following this news, with many finding this change “demeaning” and blaming the studios for this overly sanitized approach:

Sokka is supposed to be a flawed character who grows throughout the series. I'd say they're being demeaning to viewers by assuming we don't understand the concept of a character flaw, but clearly THEY themselves don't understand what a character flaw is either. — Brooksie C. Fontaine (@BrooksieCFonta1) January 30, 2024

