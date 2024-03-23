Controversy Strikes Disney World as Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Gets Private Funding

Even more controversy has struck Disney World recently as a multi-million dollar expansion project has been announced to be entirely privately funded, with the House of Mouse forgoing millions in fees.

The Disney Affordable Housing Project to Be Privately Funded, All Fees Waived for WDW

The Walt Disney World Resort has reached out to subscribers of the MouseMail newsletter, available through the Disney Florida website, to share an update on the Affordable Housing project planned near Walt Disney World. This update comes on the heels of a recent community meeting. It heralds the next phase of the process: a forthcoming presentation to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners scheduled for the following week.

In the communication, Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs for Walt Disney World Resort, offers insights into the progression of the initiative, which was formally announced in April 2022.

Langley underscores that while Disney does not anticipate financial gain from the project, the company is committed to addressing the escalating demand for affordable housing, as identified by Orange County leaders. Disney aims to catalyze similar endeavors among companies and organizations across Central Florida and beyond.

Emphasizing the project’s autonomous nature, Langley highlights that Disney’s affordable housing initiative is entirely privately funded. She underscores that the developer will absorb substantial impact fees, voluntarily waiving all eligible fee exemptions, amounting to millions of contributions.

Expressing gratitude for the supportive residents and acknowledging the valuable feedback received from local communities, Langley reassures residents that Disney values their input. She emphasizes the importance of community engagement and assures residents that their voices play a pivotal role in shaping Disney’s initiatives.

The Planning Division of the Orange County Government recently convened a community meeting focused on Disney’s affordable housing project for residents residing in the Horizon West area. Notably, this meeting represents the second gathering of its kind, deviating from the customary practice of holding a single community meeting within the standard rezoning process. The decision to have a second meeting was prompted by resident opposition voiced during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on February 15.

Walt Disney World is spearheading the development of an affordable housing community slated to encompass approximately 1,400 units, with over 1,000 designated as affordable housing units. Anticipated to open its doors in 2026, this community initiative sees Disney contributing nearly 80 acres of land towards the endeavor. The development will be undertaken and managed by The Michaels Organization and strategically situated near schools, shopping centers, and the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park.

The project’s primary objective is to assist renters grappling with escalating housing expenses, enabling them to prioritize personal development and financial stability. Under the project’s guidelines, families consisting of four individuals can qualify for affordable housing if their annual income falls within the range of $43,900 to $85,700.

