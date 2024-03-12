Floridians Fight Against a Cheaper Disney World

Central Florida locals will once again have their voices heard about Walt Disney World Resort’s proposed affordable housing project. Residents demanded a second hearing after the Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission narrowly passed the rezoning project in February.

In April 2022, the Walt Disney Company first announced its intent to allocate nearly 80 acres of land in what they call Horizon West. The proposed project seeks to provide approximately 1,400 residential units of mixed-income housing. Over 1,000 units are earmarked for collaboration with The Michaels Organization, the largest privately held owner of affordable housing in the United States. They have a presence in more than 425 communities across 35 states.

Blueprints for the housing community emphasize artistic storytelling and feature blending architectural styles, detailed murals, and distinctive neighborhood features. The official website states: “The design of this community is intentional and intended to fit seamlessly with the culture and values of Horizon West. From open green landscapes to parks and vibrant community gathering places, this development will build upon and complement its neighboring villages in Horizon West. This development is being thoughtfully planned to be a place the community will be proud of for years to come.”

Most units are earmarked for families making 50-100% of the Area Median Income (AMI), ranging from $30,750 to $115,000. 89% of units would be dedicated to those in the $49,150 to $90,000 range, with only a few units dedicated to those almost at the top limit of the income range.

The Walt Disney Company wouldn’t own or operate the affordable housing once built. As part of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s promised multi-billion dollar investment in Florida, the House of Mouse plans to donate the land. Legally, this would involve a 75-year-long $0 “lease.”

Related: More Shops and Restaurants Announced For Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Village

The Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 in favor of Horizon West in February but promised a second hearing due to public outcry. A notice obtained by BlogMickey on Monday revealed that the public meeting is scheduled for March 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Considering the skyrocketing rent prices and increased homelessness rates in Central Florida–especially among Disney cast members–affordable housing is desperately needed. Locals say they support the idea but not the location. They claim the area is too crowded already, and the expansion would take away from their enjoyment of their neighborhoods.

“I completely understand the need and support the addition of affordable housing, but this is just not the location for it,” said Kelly Vanarsdall, a real estate agent who resides less than two miles from the proposed development.

The Board of County Commissioners will meet later this month on March 26, likely moving forward with the approved plans for Horizon West. The Walt Disney Company hasn’t commented on locals’ opposition to the affordable housing development.

Does Central Florida need more housing, specifically near Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.