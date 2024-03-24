Guest Says Disney World Is “Not for Poor People”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort might share some attractions, but they’re incredibly different. Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are unique theme parks with irreplaceable individual characteristics. But one Disney Parks fan says the real difference between Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort isn’t found at the theme parks or Disney Resort hotels… it’s the prices.

It’s no secret that a Disney Park vacation is pricey. However you travel, there are parking fees and gas or round-trip flights and shuttle services. Once you get to the Disney parks, it’s not just theme park or water park tickets, food, and souvenirs to worry about. Guests who want Disney Resort hotel perks must pay a premium for lodging, and those who want to skip the line must pay for Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane reservations. Want to visit multiple theme parks for some extra Disney magic? You’ll need a Park Hopper.

TikTok user @theblackbarrys shared a video about his experience planning a Walt Disney World Resort Christmas vacation as a Disneyland Resort regular. The overwhelming, expensive Central Florida Disney park made him feel like it wasn’t “for poor people.”

“Let me run down the expenses for y’all,” the user began. “Her mom says, ‘Be ready for about ten grand for the hotel. We’re still looking for something a little cheaper.’ A little cheaper? Who the f**k we staying with? …We can stay at a Motel 6 and live our best life!”

“Her mom then says, ‘I really didn’t like the BMW. I really want the Range Rover this time. It’s only $1,092, so we can definitely get that for like a week,’” he continued.

The TikToker was also shocked by the Walt Disney World ticket prices, amounting to $1,584 for a family of four.

“Why are you using words like ‘only’ when that sh*t be the price of rent?” he asked. “We haven’t even looked at plane tickets yet ’cause she wants to buy them a little closer out. So far just for tickets, hotel, and rental car, we are at almost $13,000.”

“Now, I don’t know the difference between Disneyland and Disney World, but I can tell you there’s not enough sh*t worth $13,000,” the TikToker concluded.

Does Walt Disney World Resort need to lower prices? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.