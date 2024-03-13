Disney Handing Out $3,000 Vacation to 124 Guests for FREE

The Walt Disney Company is really going all out for its guests as they announce that 124 people can experience a 4-night vacation completely free.

Disney vacations are popular with fans of all ages. From theme parks all across the world to the cruises that span the open ocean, a Disney experience is unlike any other. Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, isn’t the most visited theme park in the world for no reason.

Over the next decade, Disney destinations worldwide are going to get upgrades–potentially even entirely new theme park gates. Some of the work is already underway. Disneyland Paris, for example, is currently part way through its €2 billion development, which brings Frozen and other experiences to the troubled Walt Disney Studios Park. In Asia, Tokyo Disney Resort is readying its Fantasy Springs opening at Tokyo DisneySea, and in a surprise announcement, Shanghai Disneyland will gain a brand-new attraction shortly after debuting the City of Zootopia.

As for the parks in the United States, whispers of a fifth park at Walt Disney World are ramping up, as is an expansion at Disneyland Resort in California. Fans know that Avatar will be arriving in Anaheim soon, but Bob Iger’s cryptic comment about having space for seven new lands has also left many curious. His words come after Disney announced $60 billion for parks, resorts, and cruises. The latest tally puts the investment for parks and resorts at $30 billion, with the rest going to tech and cruises.

Speaking of cruises, Disney’s latest reveal means that up to 124 guests can experience one of the company’s popular cruise experiences for free.

Posting to Instagram earlier this month, Disney Parks UK (@DisneyParksUK) is giving away a 4-night vacation aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship for an entire school class. The competition allows one teacher, up to 30 pupils, and three friends or family each to board the Disney Dream on a multi-night vacation to La Rochelle in France.

Dubbed The Ultimate School Trip, Disney’s competition for UK schools includes (per the official Instagram account):

A sailing from Southampton on a 4-night cruise, stopping in La Rochelle, France, from 12th to 16th August 2024, onboard the Disney Dream.

On the sailing, the teacher and their class will experience uniquely crafted lessons, such as a Drama Lesson with the cast of Beauty and the Beast’s Theatre Show, a Science Lesson with Stitch, PE on Goofy’s Sports Deck, plus so much more!

Alongside this, the winners will get to continue enjoying their holiday by relaxing in the pools, on the AquaDuck water coaster, discovering sensational dining experiences, Kids Clubs for the little ones to enjoy, and Adults Only Areas for the winning teacher to unwind in the ultimate staff lounge.

School teachers must submit a 60-second-long video with their class to be in with a chance of winning. Full information on the competition can be viewed on the official website here. When looking at the Disney Cruise Line website, the Disney Dream sailing to La Rochelle, France, is around £2,500 (approx. $3,300), but, of course, prices can vary greatly when taking into account the date and time of departure.

The Disney Dream offers a number of magical Disney experiences, including fireworks at sea, character meet and greets, and stage shows like Beauty and the Beast and Disney’s Believe.

The future of Disney Cruise Line sees another ship added to the cruise fleet. The Disney Treasure is the latest ship to be announced by Disney, following the sailing debut of the Disney Wish in 2022. The Treasure is due to enter service in December 2024, with her sister ship, the Disney Adventure, arriving in 2025. The Disney Treasure will include experiences like the AquaMouse water slide and The Tale of Moana stage production.

The closing date for the Disney Dream competition is March 31, 2024.

Will you be entering this huge Disney vacation competition?