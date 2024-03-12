Disney to Update 68-Year-Old Theme Park

Disney has officially approached Anaheim government officials about expanding the park, and things are looking good for the Happiest Place on Earth.

Recently, the Walt Disney Company has attempted to create expansive new attractions for Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. This has included lands based on Zootopia (2016), Frozen (2013), Peter Pan (1953), and Tangled (2010). And according to Rachel Alde, the senior vice president of global development and finance, they’re ready to bring that to Disneyland proper.

“We know there are stories out there we haven’t told yet, like ‘Wakanda’ or ‘Coco’ or ‘Frozen’ or ‘Zootopia.’ We know what kind of stories we would love to tell. We need to get the guidance on what we can build there so we can understand how.”

More than anything, it seems that they want to make these experiences and attractions as immersive as possible, just like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. They want characters wandering the streets in order to make the areas feel alive. If this goes through, it will be the largest expansion for the resort since Disney California Adventure.

This is certainly exciting, especially considering all of the excellent work the Imagineers have been able to accomplish around the world. Now, they just have to convince the City of Anaheim that an expansion is necessary. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like they’ll need much convincing.

Anaheim is All For a Disney Expansion

According to reports from the Associated Press, there is already plenty of support at the city level for the expansion, especially since most of the construction will be on land the company already owns. The city’s Planning and Building committee has recommended that the application be approved. Anaheim’s planning commission has already reviewed the proposal and is pushing it forward to the City Council.

Other organizations in support of the expansion include the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Attractions and Parks Association, and local unions.

Citizens of Anaheim also seem in favor of the move, commending how the Walt Disney Company has reached out to the community, specifically looking for ways to improve design and reduce noise pollution. On top of this, the company plans to invest tens of millions of dollars into street improvements around the park.

While nothing official has been decided yet, this is a massive step forward for the 68-year-old theme park. The president of Disneyland Resort, Ken Potrock, believes this “will allow us to continue Walt’s legacy of bringing Disney stories to life, right here in Anaheim.” And based on what they want to do, it seems like they’re heading in the right direction.

UPDATE: The Disneyland Expansion Has Been Approved!

According to late-night reports, the Anaheim Planning Commission has approved the new Disneyland expansion with a vote of 5-1 in favor. While no specific details have been released, executives are excited about the prospective attractions, including Disneyland Resort president Ken Potlock:

“Together we are unequivocally making history, just like Walt did almost 70 years ago with the city of Anaheim and Disneyland. It’s a tremendous responsibility for all of us and a privilege to be a steward of this vision for this very, very special place.”

What would you like to see added to Disneyland Resort in California? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!