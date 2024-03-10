Guest Reveals “Disturbing” Disney Park “Scam”

A Walt Disney World Resort influencer claimed she was “scammed” by the popcorn at Disneyland Resort during her first visit to the Southern California Disney park. After spending more than $20 on a collectible popcorn bucket, the guest discovered that Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney don’t offer discounted refills.

In Central Florida, guests can refill a reusable popcorn bucket for $2.25 for the length of their vacation. Stands are available throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Some locations, including the Germany and Canada EPCOT World Showcase Pavilions, even offer flavored popcorn at a slight upcharge.

The policy is a bit murky for Annual Passholders since there is no end to their “vacation.” Most Disney cast members will refill an Annual Passholder’s popcorn bucket as long as it’s in season–once a new design comes out, locals must purchase a new bucket to ensure they’ll always be offered discounted refills.

Popcorn is just as popular at Disneyland Resort as at Walt Disney World Resort. Stands throughout the theme parks sell collectible buckets similar to those in Central Florida. But as Disney influencer Ale Kenney (@aa.kenney on TikTok) discovered, the Southern California Disney park hasn’t offered discounted refills in years. She called it the “most disturbing difference between Disneyland and Disney World.”

“So I’m having some pretty strong feelings because at our Disney, Disney World, you buy a popcorn bucket, and you refill it for like $2 all day long,” Kenney said. “Apparently, Disneyland doesn’t do that. I’m feeling a little scammed, I’m not going to lie. I’m very excited, and, of course, we had to get a bucket, but I’m feeling a little scammed.”

“We eat popcorn basically the entire day while at Disney World so this was a huuuuuge shock for us,” she added in the video’s caption. “Why even spend over $20 on a bucket you can’t refill?! (Obvi, they still suckered us.) It really surprised me and tbh I’m still salty about it lol.”

Commenters from both coasts were surprised.

“WHAT?! I live in San Diego & visit Disneyland frequently,” @brihindthelens wrote. “Now I feel scammed & I didn’t even know the WDW perk existed until this video.”

“But wait at world it’s $2 refills with all buckets no matter the day,” said @saragraces7.

Others joked that Walt Disney World Resort needs cheap popcorn refills to make up for its other inferiorities to Disneyland Resort.

“It’s because at Disneyland all the other food is actually good so no need for refills,” @okaylisag quipped.

“You’re absolutely right,” Kenney replied. “I was shocked at how much better the food was over here!”

Kenney also agreed with a commenter who said guest service overall is better at Walt Disney World Resort.

“The customer service difference is craaaazy,” she wrote. “As a Floridian I’m used to Publix customer service too so I was like whaaaaat?”

Should Disneyland Resort offer discounted popcorn bucket refills like Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.