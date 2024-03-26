Disney+ Reignites Musical Feud with Beach Boys Doc

With contributions from artists like Taylor Swift, Bono and The Edge, Elton John, and even The Beatles, Disney+ is becoming quite the musical hot spot as more and more artists lend their talents to the magical streaming service. Now, subscribers can hang ten and “Catch a Wave” with the Beach Boys in a new featured event.

In the spirit of their famous rivalry in the ’60s, Disney+ will release a new documentary film about the famous surfer band following the Beatles’ Get Back and Now and Then. Simply titled The Beach Boys, the new film will be a celebration of the group’s musical career led by surviving members of the band.

Related: Marvel Ditches Disney Plus, Attempts To Find New Audience for Struggling Projects

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston will give completely new interviews, and new footage from fellow artists in the industry will also unravel the cultural influence The Beach Boys had on decades both past and present. Additionally, What’s On Disney Plus reports that interviews Carl and Dennis Wilson will also shed light on the band’s career in the new film.

Disney+ Hangs Ten with The Beach Boys

The official announcement from Variety describes the film with the following,

“The doc is described as ‘a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.'”

Related: Brutally Violent Disney+ Show Breaks Global Streaming Records

Like nearly every famous band from the ’60s, the saga of the Beach Boys is a colorful story. Along with of tales surfboards, 409s, sandy beaches, and a long string of albums that can be heard at pool parties and get-togethers every summer, the artistic and family struggles of the Wilsons and even a connection to the Manson Family also followed group into stardom.

Responsible for such iconic hits as “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Kokomo,” and many other summertime hits, the Beach Boys were one of the most popular and successful musical acts of the era, even rivaling a certain Fab Four from Liverpool. Given the buffet of musical legends Disney already has on the platform, is it any wonder they made it to Disney+?

Related: Man Pushes Himself Into Restricted Area During EPCOT Concert

Variety also shares that two new Beach Boy albums will also release in tandem with the film’s debut. The report states,

“Coinciding with the doc’s debut, the Beach Boys’ 1964 album “Shut Down Vol. 2” will be released on limited edition blue-and-white marble vinyl on March 29. The group’s official book, “The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys,” will also release on April 2 via Genesis Publications.”

Given the success Disney+ has had with other musical documentaries such as The Beatles: Get Back (2021) and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (2024), it simply feels like it’s only natural to persue yet another icon of the industry. The Beach Boys (2024) drops onto the platform May 24, 2024.

Are you picking up good vibrations from this upcoming documentary? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!