If you’re visiting Walt Disney World right now, you’re likely to encounter major crowds during the spring break season. While crowds can impact the magic of a Disney trip, it can be made worse by ongoing ride issues, especially at a park like Hollywood Studios, which has faced some concerning issues lately.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each park is known for its individual rides, attractions, and themed offerings for guests, but a few of them have faced some complaints in recent years for lack of options for guests. One such park is Hollywood Studios, which has recently unveiled its Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge areas within the last few years. However, despite receiving some major expansions, many guests and Disney fans have complained that the park really doesn’t have much to offer daytime guests.

With spring break currently in full swing at the resort, the parks are flooded with visitors from around the world, with attractions constantly running throughout the day. This could cause issues for rides that aren’t used to running so consistently and could lead to mechanical breakdowns and other problems. Reddit user and recent Disney World guest u/jhawkgiant77 took to social media to describe their unfortunate experience at Hollywood Studios last week, saying it was “a brutal day.”

“Not sure if anyone is tracking or at Hollywood Studios today, but it’s not her best day. Of course, it’s pretty busy for spring break. But in addition to Rock N Rollercoaster being closed, Slinky has been down for 6ish hours, and Rise of the Resistance just went down too around dinner time. That leaves…not a lot. You’re all well aware of how bad the ride situation is here these days, I just feel bad for people who may have today as their first trip ever to the park. Will Studios ever fix this problem?”

With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed for refurbishment and both Slinky Dog Dash and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance down, the park severely lacks major attractions for guests to enjoy. The park has also faced concerns about lacking so-called “people eater” attractions, or omnimover style rides that can easily and quickly load several guests consistently, allowing for reduced wait times and helping to cut down on some of the crowds throughout the rest of the park.

These complaints were voiced throughout the comments under the Reddit post, with many agreeing with u/HaV0C, “This kind of stuff is just another part of my argument that the 3 non Magic Kingdom parks need rides more than we need a 5th gate.” “Hollywood studios definitely needs rides, but it also needs shows. Long productions with short wait times that can help spread out the masses and give people a place to get off their feet and relax away from the Florida Sun,” chimed in u/black14beard. “Yes DHS needs a big, well themed omnimover or 3,” agreed u/ThePlanets14.

With Universal Orlando set to open its third gate, Epic Universe, next summer, concerns and questions have been raised for months about what Disney will do in response to the competition it’s about to have. Currently, the Walt Disney Company doesn’t seem to have anything major planned, with any plans mentioned simply referred to as “possibilities.” It’s started to raise a red flag among fans, especially as the parks continue to grow more and more crowded each year.

Considering this is just the start of the spring break season, the parks are likely to undergo more issues and downtimes over the next few weeks. If you’re planning on visiting Walt Disney World for spring break, plan a little extra time in, just in case!

Have you experienced any issues at Walt Disney World lately? Let us know in the comments below!