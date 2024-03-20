Critically Persistent Pandemic Problem Remains at Disney Without Solution

Behavior at Walt Disney World is only getting worse, according to guests, and it seems that some are deciding to no longer visit the park after hearing these warnings.

Since the Disney theme parks reopened after the pandemic, we have seen poor behavior escalate at the parks. From bloody fist fights to guests jumping into bodies of water across the resort (and not the pools), to guests intentionally breaking dress code for social media views, and more, there has certainly been an influx.

One guest who just got back from Walt Disney World took to the internet to compare their visit from previous visits, and shared detailed examples of why guest behavior is being so heavily criticized by so many.

The guest share on Reddit, “We are traveling home from 3 days at Disney. Let me preface this post by saying – I LOVE Disney, my husband and I are adults with no children. I haven’t been in a few years and had an AMAZING time (another post to come with takes) and I didn’t feel the spring break rush too heavily. I also want to say the Cast Members were incredible despite the crowds and were lovely and accommodating everywhere we went.

Some of the guests we encountered, however, really made me realize just how much guests can damper the magic for others and their children. Its sad.”

The guest noted that the spring break crowds were not too heavy, which we have been reporting over the past few days, so it should not have been extreme crowds causing guests to act out. The poster posed the question, “My question to everyone is: Have you seen similar behaviors?”

Then, the poster goes on to share their most “cringe” moments, stating that these are not in order, but the final point was the worst, in their opinion. We will also share the Disney rule that was violated if a rule was broken in each scenario.

Taking off shoes with bare feet in Space 220 lounge. I really do not want to look at your adult bare feet while I’m eating. Rule violated: “Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties and runDisney events; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.”

A kid took photos of their “influencer” mother at HS for at least 10 minutes while the kid looked miserable and the mom did all the poses.

Watching TikTok/IG/whatever without headphones at any point. The most egregious of this being DURING the Frozen singalong and a teenager who was too cool (no pun intended) watching them out loud and my husband (who also probably didn’t want to do that activity) had to tell him to respect the people around him. Rule violated: “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Parents who leave their hyper or rambunctious kids BEHIND them in line. Obviously, kids are stoked and probably had some sugar so I don’t mind the kids being hyped and having fun but don’t let them literally run into other people etc. Rule iolated: “Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park or water park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.”

Don’t let your tweens drink from the watering spigots aka SPRINKLERS in line of Haunted Mansion. I had to tell the kid (mom in front of them, not paying attention) that it was most likely not drinkable. Rule violated: “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.”

I saved this for last, and it is NSFW because it’s truly creepy – There are absolutely people with levels of creep. At the Frozen singalong, I watched an adult man (with his young daughter next to him and wife two seats over) watch videos while waiting of young women running in leggings and some very interesting viewpoints, like LOTS of these. Rule violated: “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

This post has nearly 500 replies, with many of other guests and Disney fans also noting their experiences in the parks as of late. On reply said, ”

As a former cast member, I saw a lot of questionable, creepy and irksome things. I came to the conclusion that people leave their brains at home when in vacation. It’s scary and creepy.” Other guests shared their accounts which ranged from getting yelled at to being physically assaulted and hit.

Overall, a majority of the comments highlight that this behavior emerged after the pandemic, and at the moment, outside of catching these guests and removing them, there is no real solution.

According to anecdotal reports, the pandemic may have negatively impacted behavior by contributing to a rise in incivility and rudeness, which may well have occurred due to chronic exposure to stress and an anxiety-inducing news cycle.

Healthcare professionals have also reported experiencing incivility. According to one analysis using data retrieved from an online survey, 45.7% of nurses polled reported witnessing more rudeness than before the pandemic.

“We’re going through a time where physiologically, people’s threat system is at a heightened level,” says Bernard Golden, a psychologist and the author of Overcoming Destructive Anger. This period of threat has been so long that it may have had a damaging effect on people’s mental health, which for many has then been further debilitated by isolation, loss of resources, the death of loved ones and reduced social support. “During COVID there has been an increase in anxiety, a reported increase in depression, and an increased demand for mental health services,” he adds. Lots of people, in other words, are on their very last nerve. This is true, he adds, whether they believe the virus is an existential threat or not. “Half the people fear COVID,” says Golden. “Half the people fear being controlled.”

Behaviors like this can certainly leave guests trespassed and banned from the Disney parks for life.

Have you noticed poor guest behavior while in the parks?