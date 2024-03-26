New Limited Offer Allows Disney Fans to Live Inside Theme Park for Life

How would you like to live inside of a Disney resort? Well, now you can, and it will cost you far less than a house.

The only thing that sounds better than a Disney vacation is making it permanent. A lot of people move to the magic, aka they move to either Orlando or Anaheim to be close to Disney World or Disneyland. In Walt Disney World, there is a housing complex called Golden Oak that Disney fans can actually live in. The only downfall is that these are multi-million dollar homes and for the average Disney fan, are out of price range.

Now, however, you will be able to live in a real Disney resort, but you can move your entire “resort” wherever you like, while owning a piece of history.

Disney has been on a mission when it comes to their older resorts and hotel rooms, modernizing the look with fresh new refurbishments. Right now, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is in the process of swapping out the old rustic brown and green accented cabins for newer silver-style cabins.

For a look at the new Disney Vacation Club cabins, you can see the post from reporter Brooke Geiger McDonald below.

New look at the Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, projected to open summer 2024. #WaltDisneyWorld

New look at the Disney Vacation Club Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, projected to open summer 2024. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/rnVMcl92PN — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) December 13, 2023

So, if these new cabins were taking over, where did the original cabins go?

Disney fan Matt DH shared that some of the cabins are currently being sold on Facebook Marketplace, and after a month on sale, they are still available.

Some of the old cabins from Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World have been/are being sold on Facebook Marketplace

Some of the old cabins from Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World have been/are being sold on Facebook Marketplace pic.twitter.com/ghkudJD913 — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) March 26, 2024

The cabins are selling for $49,900 and are listed as used but in good condition. The Facebook listing reads:

We have a select few of these unbelievable cabins for sale. Cabins come fully furnished (furnishing may vary cabin to cabin),1 bed / 1 bath sleeps six and includes the A/C system. Cabins are 12×43, aprox 500 sq ft of living space. Cabins will be delivered to your site within 25 miles of Orlando, Fl. Further transportation can possibly be arranged. Cabins will make a great Mother in law suite, VRBO or Hunting cabin, etc. Cabins come with a clear Fl. Title and range in years from 1998-2001. Cabins are in excellent condition, considering their age, as they are being rented on a regular basis at a local resort until we remove them starting March 19th. Decks and skirting do not come with the unit but can easily be replaced. Please contact me for more details. Will respond to PM as soon as possible. If you prefer to talk in person feel free to call me @ 4o7-467-1192 and I’ll send you a walk through video. Cabins are sold AS IS! Own a piece of Florida history before they are all gone.

The current cabins are mobile manufactured homes. They will be swapped out with permanent structures of the same dimensions, measuring 504 square feet. The first of these existing trailers was relocated this week.

The new cabins will be designated as Disney Vacation Club properties, although they will also be accessible to individuals who are not timeshare owners. The average nightly rate for the current cabins has been approximately $300 to $500.

The cabins were built between 1998 to 2001, so they are all over 20 years old at this point. Owning one of these cabins is likely a bucket list item for many Disney guests, and if you are looking for a much cheaper way to “live in Disney”, this is certainly it!

“The new cabins are going to kind of be skittled with a flavor of a green, a brown, a red – kind of randomly around the loop,” said Todd Watzel, manager of programs with Disney’s facility-asset management team, which wrangles WDW renovations, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“It’s a more modern, rustic aesthetic than maybe a log cabin,” he said. Along with architectural and interior design teams, members of Walt Disney Imagineering have applied touches, leaning into characters such as woodsy Chip ‘n’ Dale characters, who appear as part of the fabric of curtains.

The new cabins have bigger windows, tongue-and-groove wood ceilings and other natural materials. And they’ll be there to stay. “Twenty years from now, we will not be putting wheels on these and driving away,” Watzel said. “These are long-term investments.”

This is also not the only house that we have seen for sale that is perfect for a Disney fan.

A Haunted Mansion exact replica of the Disneyland attraction is selling for $2.2 million at the moment. You can take a look at that incredible listing here.

Would you pay $49,900 to live in a Fort Wilderness cabin?