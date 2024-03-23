“Horrible” Grandparents Caught Doing Restricted Activity at Disney

Line cutting is an ongoing problem at theme parks nationwide, including Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. While most fans imagine line jumpers as rebellious teenagers or drunk 20-somethings, Magic Kingdom Park guests recently dealt with “absolutely horrible” behavior from guests plenty old enough to buy Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane.

It’s difficult for cast members to apprehend unruly guests at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On top of juggling a dozen tasks simultaneously, it can be dangerous for front-line cast members to confront guests. While they can call security, it takes time for them to arrive–sometimes too long.

Walt Disney World Resort tried to curb inappropriate behavior in 2022 with a new “courtesy” policy: “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Still, most guests feel the warning went unnoticed. Sure, guests caught brawling in Fantasyland or stripping on “it’s a small world” are banned, but minor offenses often go unchecked. With skyrocketing ticket prices and rising crowd levels, many Disney Park fans find it unacceptable for other guests to ruin their vacations.

After confronting grandparent-aged line cutters on Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park, another dissatisfied theme park guest took to social media this week.

“I was wondering if anyone who was at Magic Kingdom this past Sunday the 17th witnessed a group of 4 (70 something’s) cutting entire lines,” Redditor u/Artistic_Lychee8361 wrote. “They were absolutely horrible and were yelling at people’s kids to move faster or else they would cut.”

“We were in line for Big Thunder and they were just running past everyone until my group and the group behind me stopped them,” the guest explained. “Funny thing is the lines were so short that day and Big Thunder was only a 20 minute wait at the time.”

“I put a stop to it and wouldn’t let them [past] me and they were just awful,” they continued. “I’m really hoping they ended up getting caught and thrown out because they were acting like entitled teenagers.”

Like most Disney Park fans, the guest didn’t take issue with parents taking little ones to the bathroom or with a single joining their party in line after making a quick stop. But that wasn’t the case here.

“There’s no reason for [four] grown adults (or groups in general) to be cutting ever,” they said. “I will always understand a parent with a child or even [one] person who had to use the restroom but there’s no way an entire group should ever be cutting.”

Luckily, this situation didn’t escalate, but Inside the Magic doesn’t recommend confronting other guests about potentially rule-breaking behavior. Locate the nearest Disney cast member to solve conflicts with other guests or report unsafe or inappropriate behavior.

Have you witnessed line cutting at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.