Disney World Hotel Deprives Guests of Water

A Walt Disney World Resort guest shared their experience online this week after their Deluxe Disney Resort hotel didn’t provide running water. After spending $700-$800 nightly, the Disney’s Beach Club Resort guests were shocked at the little notice they were given for the disturbing maintenance project.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort is the sister luxury hotel to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Enjoy Character Dining, state-of-the-art pools, and boat rides at this Deluxe Disney Resort hotel. Walt Disney World Resort’s website does warn guests that Disney’s Beach Club Resort is undergoing pool refurbishment from January 2025 to June 2025 but doesn’t mention issues with running water.

“Discover the casual elegance of this charming, New England-style Resort hotel,” the official Disney Resort hotel description reads. “Savor exquisite dining, and explore the pools, lagoons and spas of Stormalong Bay. Sail around Crescent Lake on a rented mini-powerboat, and experience the luxurious comfort of a Club Level Suite. Sharing many amenities with its more formal sister, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort is walking distance to EPCOT and a convenient boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.”

Redditor u/plantyplanter spoke out on Tuesday after Disney cast members warned guests that Disney’s Beach Club Resort hotel rooms wouldn’t have running water overnight. It certainly wasn’t the surprise they wanted after a long day at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs!

“I got a message that the water at Disney’s Beach Club will be off from midnight until 3:00 a.m. tonight,” the guest wrote. “I wonder if anyone knows what’s going on?”

Another Disney Parks fan recalled a similar experience at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort hotel.

“I had no water at Saratoga Springs in January for 8 hours during the day and luckily they shut it off right after I finished my shower,” u/mr_pinks_tip_policy replied. “…Apparently they left a voicemail on the room phone to let us know but who checks that?”

Inside the Magic reported another disturbing Disney Resort hotel guest experience last year. Hundreds of guests awoke to blaring emergency alarms at Disney’s Pop Century Resort hotel at 3:00 a.m. and were forced to evacuate their rooms. Terrified guests stood waiting for answers but received nothing but a silenced alarm system after more than 20 minutes outside.

Like this guest’s experience at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, guests weren’t automatically compensated after the incident. However, it’s possible that some received a “magical moment” after speaking with Disney Resort hotel Cast Members.

