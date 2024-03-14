Disney Cruise Line Alters Itinerary as Speed Restrictions Enforced Amidst Marine Safety Concerns

Certain Disney Cruise Line guests were sent out a warning now that a new speed restriction has been enacted. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Vacation Club Members Sent Warning as Itinerary Change Comes After New Speeding Restriction for Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Cruise Line has issued a notice to participants gearing up for a Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Dream in May, alerting them to a modification in the itinerary prompted by a recommended speed restriction.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has designated specific areas in the North-West Mediterranean Sea as Particular Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSA), advising ships to reduce their speeds while traversing these areas to mitigate the risk of collisions with whales and other cetaceans.

This speed restriction pertains to the region along the coastlines of France, Italy, Monaco, and Spain, impacting the 7-night sailing aboard the Disney Dream scheduled for May 18, 2024.

The communication dispatched to Disney Vacation Club Members who have reserved this cruise includes detailed information regarding the alteration:

“While the Disney Dream is sailing in the PSSA, the ship will decrease its speed to adhere to the IMO’s recommendation and contribute to the protection of the local whale population. As a result of the reduced speed, adjustments to the itinerary are necessary. After evaluating various options, including alternate ports, we have chosen to avoid any interference from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix occurring that weekend and the limited availability of Port Adventures in Villefranche. This change will not affect the planned entertainment and enhancements for this special Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise.”

The revised itinerary for the cruise is as follows:

Saturday: Barcelona, Spain

Sunday: Day at sea

Monday: Livorno, Italy (Previously Naples, Italy)

Tuesday: Civitavecchia, Italy

Wednesday: Naples, Italy (Previously Livorno, Italy)

Thursday: Palermo, Italy (Previously Villefranche, France)

Friday: Day at Sea

Saturday: Barcelona, Spain

The notice further states:

“Our Port Adventures team is presently coordinating adjustments for any pre-reserved Port Adventures in Livorno and Naples to align with the revised itinerary. These modifications will be accessible online in the Cruise Activities section of our website in the upcoming week. Pre-reserved Port Adventures in Villefranche will be automatically removed from your onboard account. Port Adventures in Palermo will be available for reservation online in the coming weeks and can be booked onboard through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app.”

