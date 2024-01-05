Disney Cracks Down on Popular Cruise Ship Activity, Now Prohibited

Disney is beginning to crack down on a curious activity aboard its various cruise ships.

Over the years, we’ve seen Disney Cruise Line evolve and grow into one of the best cruise ship experiences guests can find. Disney offers incredible service and theming on its cruise ships, as well as a wide range of magical experiences you will only find aboard a Disney vessel. However, no one can deny that COVID-19 fundamentally changed the way travel works, and the Disney Cruise Line was no exception, with dozens of new rules and regulations being put into place in order to maintain safety.

As we finally approach a new normal, it appears that Disney is beginning to crack down on an entirely different issue, one that is perpetrated by guests. According to the questionnaire page on the PlanDisney website, Disney Cruise Line is asking guests to refrain from placing rubber ducks around the ships. Hiding these ducks has been a staple of the Disney Cruise Line experience for years, with guests crafting their own scavenger hunts for other guests to enjoy.

According to the website, Crew Members are reportedly removing any ducks they see and are actively advising guests against hiding them. This was a super fun activity that we’re sad to see go, but we also understand why Disney is beginning to crack down on this behavior.

Disney’s current fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure. Guest traveling aboard a Disney Cruise can experience the very best in sea travel, including incredible food, fun, and exceptional service. We highly recommend embarking on a Disney Cruise Line vacation as soon as you can! For more information on booking one, visit the official website or our guide here. Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line set sail for the first time in 2022 with the Disney Wish. The next ship on the way is the Disney Treasure, which will set sail sometime in 2024. Disney is not stopping with the Disney Treasure, with a second new ship also being built. The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. This marks the first time Disney has purchased a ship that was constructed for use by a different company.

Have you ever been on a Disney cruise? What do you think about this news?