DeSantis Forfeits Disney Battle to Take on Bud Light, Spring Break Crowds

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis angerly waving his finger around with Spring Break crowds in the background at Disney World.

Credit: Inside The Magic

It looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is stepping away from his infamous Disney World legal and political battle to take on some new opponents: Bud Light and Spring Break crowds.

Florida State law Disney - Ron DeSantis standing on a podium next to the Disney World entrance.
Image Credit: Inside The Magic

Ron DeSantis Takes on Bud Light, Spring Break Crowds

Spring break is around the corner, which means big parties, huge crowds, and a bit of lawlessness around the most popular locations, like Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Spring break also inputs excessive drinking, disorderly conduct, and disregard for regulations. As stated in a recent press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will not have any of that this year.

In response to public safety and order concerns, Florida has implemented measures such as curfews and heightened law enforcement presence to mitigate potential issues. Governor Ron DeSantis has underscored the state’s commitment to maintaining lawfulness during Spring Break, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards criminal activity. This proactive approach includes deploying additional state troopers to assist local law enforcement agencies ensure public safety.

While DeSantis’s actions may be viewed as political posturing in some contexts, providing state resources to support local jurisdictions underscores a genuine commitment to addressing public safety concerns. Several law enforcement agencies have requested assistance, highlighting the demand for increased security measures during Spring Break. Locations like Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, Volusia County, and South Florida are popular Spring break destinations during this time of year. Traffic mitigation in various hot spots will be a priority for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two Guests at Disney World drinking wine in the France Pavilion at EPCOT during the international food & wine festival.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

For Florida’s coastal towns, Spring Break traditionally represented an economic boon, filling hotel rooms, restaurants, bars, and clubs during a period that typically experiences a lull in tourism following the departure of winter visitors.

However, alongside the influx of revenue came challenges associated with managing large crowds of young revelers. While many visitors sought harmless enjoyment, a subset engaged in disruptive behavior, prompting cities to reconsider their approach to hosting Spring Break events.

Across the state, tourist destinations like Miami Beach are implementing comprehensive strategies to manage Spring Break crowds effectively. These measures include curfews, security screenings, bag checks, and enhanced police patrols to maintain order and deter unlawful behavior. Additionally, efforts to combat drunk driving through increased DUI checkpoints underscore a commitment to safeguarding public well-being while preserving the appeal of Florida’s tourist destinations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis smiling and waiving in front of the former Reedy Creek building as Mickey Mouse looks on in shock.
Image Credit: Inside The Magic

DeSantis has prioritized challenging Disney since former CEO Bob Chapek criticized his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, now law in Florida. In response, the governor dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), controlled by Disney, which oversees the land hosting Disney World.

Although Disney’s former CEO, Bob Iger, threatened to redirect investments away from Florida and withdrew a $1 billion headquarters project, it is improbable that Disney will scale back investments in Disney World. This is particularly true as Comcast’s Universal Studios is expanding with a third theme park, intensifying competition with Disney World for extended vacations.

Additionally, DeSantis attempted to involve himself in the right-wing boycott of Bud Light by directing a state investigation into Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) following its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is also gearing up for record-breaking crowds to arrive in the coming weeks leading up to Spring break across the country.

Are you heading to Disney World for Spring break or any other destination in Florida? 

Emmanuel Detres

