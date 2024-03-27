Confirmed: Iconic EPCOT Location Changing Permanently

Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed that there are major changes coming to an iconic and beloved EPCOT location.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to Disney World guests that changes are occurring at EPCOT. After all, they’ve been a central theme for the Disney World park over more than the last half-decade. Disney has opened two new attractions in that timespan, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and the theme park has been changed to a new layout, now with four neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, just opened last year, and the CommuniCore Plaza is set to open later this year with an all-new Encanto-themed show. If that wasn’t enough, Test Track is also expected to close down in a matter of months to receive major updates. But, that’s not all that’s happening at EPCOT.

Amidst the wonders of EPCOT’s World Discovery lies Space 220, an otherworldly dining destination that transports guests 220 miles above Earth’s surface to a space station orbiting the planet. As guests step into the space elevator, they embark on a journey through a simulated space voyage, complete with breathtaking views of Earth from the restaurant’s panoramic windows. Ever since its grand opening, this extraterrestrial-themed restaurant has captured the imaginations of visitors young and old, offering not just a meal, but an interstellar voyage through the cosmos.

For the youngest space cadets, aged 9 and under, Space 220 offers a specially curated lunch menu priced at $29.00. This stellar deal includes a Star Course (entree), Supernova Sweet (dessert), and Celestial Beverage. For dinner, priced at $35.00, young astronauts can enjoy an additional Lift-off (appetizer) along with their meal, reports from Kenny the Pirate confirm.

Recent updates to Space 220’s menu have elevated the dining experience to new heights. Among the latest additions is the introduction of tantalizing Lift-off items, designed to tantalize the taste buds and fuel culinary exploration. From the crispy Mozzarella Moons accompanied by marinara sauce to the refreshing Grow Zone Crudites featuring seasonal vegetables and ranch, these appetizers promise to kickstart any gastronomic journey.

A highlight of the menu changes is the introduction of the Steak and Space Fries, a mouthwatering entree option that features a succulent grilled filet medallion served alongside crispy fries. And for those with a sweet tooth, the new addition of the Saturn Sandbox is sure to delight, with its combination of fresh strawberries, Nilla wafers, and fluffy whipped cream.

Adding to the excitement of dining at Space 220 are the newly introduced trading card collections. Featuring captivating imagery from the outer reaches of our solar system, the Uranus and Neptune series offer young adventurers the opportunity to collect and trade tokens of their cosmic journey.

If you’d like to dine at Space 220, you’ll likely need a reservation. The popular restaurant typically runs out of reservations quickly, so you’ll need to be quick. You can make a dining reservation on the My Disney Experience app as early as 60 days out.

What do you think of these major changes at Space 220 in Wlat Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!