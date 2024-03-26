Guests Refused Entry to Disney Park Ride as Security Rushes to Emergency Situation

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness went a little too wild this week! Guests were forced to evacuate Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park as security cast members rushed to the ride and emergency alarms blared.

Disneyland Park is home to the original Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, but Walt Disney World Resort’s version of the mine train ride opened just one year later in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. Walt Disney Imagineering later reimagined the roller coaster for Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland.

“Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…”

On Sunday around 6:00 p.m. PST, a Disneyland Resort guest reported that Disney cast members were turning guests away from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. But it wasn’t the standard ride breakdown or temporary delay.

“We were just about to get on the ride when they told us the ride was shut down and started evacuating everyone,” Redditor u/traveler322 wrote. “The fire alarms were going off and a bunch of security started showing up.”

Disney cast members wouldn’t provide the guests with any information about the mysterious emergency shutdown. However, other recent Disneyland Resort guests alleged that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is experiencing regular technical issues.

“This is the 2nd time the ride shutdown like this today,” said u/Historical_Court1299.

“No joke this happened to me on Wednesday, they told everyone in line and in the station to evacuate the ride, then turned on all the lights, then turned the fire alarm on,” u/ivxntor replied. “That was around 10:45 p.m.”

u/Adam_G2 was one of the last guests to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad that same night.

“I was going up the goat hill Wednesday night just around 10:00 p.m. when we stopped for over a minute,” the guest recalled. “They resumed the ride, but when we were coming into the station you could hear the announcement to evacuate the queue. When we got to the station I could see the fire strobes. When I exited I could hear the alarms.”

Another guest confirmed frequent issues with the Disney Park attraction last Wednesday.

“It was intermittently closed on Wednesday as well,” u/Ok_Hornet6822 wrote. “Each time the maintenance crew would cycle it without passengers seemingly watching for something in particular.”

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad operated normally prior to this article’s publication. It’s unclear if the recurring maintenance issue was resolved.

Have you ever evacuated from a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.