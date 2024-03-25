Angry Guest Grabs and Threatens Disney Employee During Magic Kingdom Fight

A guest reportedly attacked a cast member during an intense altercation at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and while stressful and expensive, this title can be true for millions of guests. The resort is filled to the absolute brim with classic and iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained guests for multiple decades, like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. Each of the four theme parks has its own unique and distinctive vibe, theme, and tone, allowing guests to explore and get lost in the magical world of Disney.

However, the theme parks are only as good as the guests visiting, and one recently attacked a cast member, threatening to impact their career.

Guest Threatens Disney Cast Member

According to a new report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, an angry guest took action by grabbing a Disney cast member’s vest and threatened to file a complaint against them. A 58-year-old woman identified as Emily Santos reportedly grabbed the back of a cast member’s vest and demanded to know her name. The cast member told Santos to stop grabbing her, but Santos continued.

According to Santos, the cast member was staring at her and her family. Santos accused the cast member of “behaving rudely and unprofessionally towards her.” This altercation took place during the Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom, one of the resort’s most popular parades. After allegedly witnessing the cast member staring at her, Santos approached the employee and claimed she wanted to file a complaint. Santos claims the employee “blatantly ignored her” and walked away, which is when Santos allegedly grabbed the cast member.

The altercation took place on November 5, 2023 near The Crystal Palace, one of Magic Kingdom’s premier dining locations.

Santos denies even touching the cast member, but another employee was able to verify what the cast member claimed. According to this employee, the two women got into an argument that lasted just a few minutes. Toward the end of the parade, the second cast member saw Santos grab the first cast member’s shoulder. The cast member backed away from Santos, but Santos continued to follow her.

Santos was not charged with a crime, but it’s possible the guest was issued a temporary ban from the Walt Disney World Resort.

Over the last few months, Magic Kingdom has seen its fair share of bad behavior, ranging from fights to full-on criminal behavior. Late last year, several guests were arrested for reported theft, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of items being taken. One guest allegedly took a cell phone from another guest, as well as over a thousand dollars in cash, before getting caught and arrested. A woman was also arrested late last year for stealing multiple pieces of jewelry from Magic Kingdom. Both of these guests were arrested but also trespassed from the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning they will likely never set foot in the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom ever again.

This is the price some guests pay, with the ramifications from Disney often being more serious than any legal punishment they are given. Other instances of guests breaking the rules at Walt Disney World include a woman stripping and exposing her bare breasts to others while riding the Disney Skyliner. Another guest did the same thing in ECPOT. Both of these women were caught because they uploaded videos and photos of them doing it to social media. These types of posts generate millions of impressions but come with serious consequences.

